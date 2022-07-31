ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0gz7wvNP00

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

03-09-14-21-25

(three, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Abnormally Dry Conditions Affecting Cherry Crops in Northern Michigan

With abnormally dry conditions continuing to be a problem in some areas across northern Michigan, you may be wondering how it has effected the cherry crop here. John Lyon, co-owner of Island View Orchards, told us that the initial crop was setting up to have a very big yield. But the lack of rain in July resulted in an almost 20% crop reduction from their initial forecast at the beginning of the season.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
9&10 News

Death Threats Cause Michigan GOP To Cancel August Primary Party

Due to several death threats, the Michigan GOP has cancelled their August election party. In a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday, the MI GOP states that they experienced multiple death threats that escalated Tuesday when their building received several threats from a bystander who verbally assaulted a woman but also indicated that he planned on shooting up the building and burning it down.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Lottery#The Michigan Lottery
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Celebrates Passage of CHIPS Act With Representatives, President Biden Joins Virtually

President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually Tuesday to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which aims to boost domestic chip production. The act will fund $52 billion in incentives to boost domestic semiconductor production and research, $2 billion of which is dedicated to incentivizing production of the “mature node” semiconductors used by automakers and parts supplies.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
9&10 News

Business in Focus: Robotic Surgery at the Mackinac Straits Health System in St. Ignace

Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) recently became a leader in the field of robotic guidance and navigation through the purchase of spinal surgery robot. Excelsius GPS is the world’s first revolutionary robotic navigation platform. This advanced technology improves accuracy and patient safety. The only facility offering this spinal robotic surgery in the region is Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
9&10 News

Indiana Rep. Walorski Killed in Car Crash, Her Office Says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office. “Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
9&10 News

Alex Jones Concedes Sandy Hook Attack Was ’100% Real’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”. Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
NEWTOWN, CT
9&10 News

ELECTION 2022: An Inside Look at Tudor Dixon’s Campaign

The gubernatorial primary has been like any other in state history, and it all ends Tuesday as we find out who will be facing Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election. Recent polling shows Tudor Dixon is the leading competitor for the nomination after she was endorsed by former...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Death Toll in Northern California Wildfire Zone Rises to 4

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State...
YREKA, CA
9&10 News

ELECTION 2022: An Inside Look at Kevin Rinke’s Campaign

Businessman Kevin Rinke has spent much of the weekend trying to downplay former President Trump’s endorsement of Tudor Dixon. The only self-funded candidate left in the race, Rinke has spent both time and money making the argument that GOP rival Tudor Dixon isn’t the right choice for Governor.
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy