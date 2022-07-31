Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents

www.kiiitv.com
Grant from Department of Transportation to help with air services in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Texas cities were awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation totaling $1,750,000 on Wednesday. DOT received 48 applications from 30 states to receive money from the $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The grant was awarded to 25 communities in 20 states.
$120,000 grant awarded to Corpus Christi's Justice for All Immigrants organization
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend organization aimed at helping immigrants received a $120,000 grant Tuesday to assist in their cause. Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas provided the generous grant monies to the group Justice for All Immigrants. The funds will help with a few different services for immigrants and the community including:
Well drilling business sees uptick in demand as more resident seek water options
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water restrictions are still in place across the Coastal Bend as drought conditions worsen across the state. It's driving many people to look for private access to water. "Our backlog is a mile long," said Michael Deyo, the owner of Mike's Drilling Services. Deyo has...
Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center struggles with staffing
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a new report, The Texas Tribune found that the Texas Juvenile Prison System is on the "brink of collapse." The report also states that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department is so understaffed that teens have reportedly been spending up to 23 hours locked in their cells.
If you use the word 'collapse,' public deserves full transparency, lawmakers say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawmakers want answers about why Corpus Christi now has a half-built, nearly billion dollar bridge that if completed runs the risk of "collapse." "The word 'collapse' is not a good word," said Rep. Todd Hunter, a Republican who represents parts of Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. "The word 'collapse' means we need to really know about the public's safety. And that means transparency up front."
Nueces County DA responds to prosecutor shortage
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, the board of judges met with District Attorney Mark Gonzalez to discuss the office's lack of prosecutors. The Nueces County DA's Office is trying to hire 12 prosecutors in its office but isn't finding any takers. This as much of the state and...
Corpus Christi NAACP helps student fund their education with scholarships
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday night the NACCP helped a few lucky students with some of their college expenses. Of the scholarships, four were for college bound students and one was for a student who wanted to finish their GED. The awards are aimed to help students who...
Retired Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal dies
Former Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal Jr. died after a long illness on Saturday, July 30. Neal, who led the county for 12 years, retired from public service in December 2018. Prior to his election to the county’s top administrative position, he served as mayor of Corpus Christi for four terms starting in 1997. During Neal’s tenure as mayor the […]
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Burn Pits 360 co-founder returns home to a heroes welcome
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 in Robstown returned home Wednesday to a heroes welcome following Tuesday night's passage of the PACT Act. The bill provides wide sweeping health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas. Torres told 3NEWS that after days of sleeping...
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
City of Corpus Christi gets $5.2 million in federal funds for housing and development
The City of Corpus Christi now has $5.2 million in federal funding to provide stable housing for those with a low-income. But it goes behind that.
New trains for the Port of Corpus Christi
The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
Nueces County District Judge recused from multiple cases after conflict of interest concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Inna Klein was recused from multiple cases Wednesday over concerns that she has a conflict of interest. Judge Sid Harle reached the conclusion that a new judge must be appointed in at least two court cases Klein was presiding over. In November...
Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez addresses prosecutor shortage
“If it’s man power that’s the issue that we have because we are twelve people down, you call me, I’ll try the case myself,” Gonzalez said.
Nueces County officials look into lighting proposal at Ortiz Park
Installation of trail lighting throughout Ortiz Park would cost nearly $342K in Phase 1 of the project. It includes 34 solar lights around the south side of the property.
TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike. During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state...
2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
