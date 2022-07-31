ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents

 5 days ago
If you use the word 'collapse,' public deserves full transparency, lawmakers say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawmakers want answers about why Corpus Christi now has a half-built, nearly billion dollar bridge that if completed runs the risk of "collapse." "The word 'collapse' is not a good word," said Rep. Todd Hunter, a Republican who represents parts of Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. "The word 'collapse' means we need to really know about the public's safety. And that means transparency up front."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Nueces County DA responds to prosecutor shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, the board of judges met with District Attorney Mark Gonzalez to discuss the office's lack of prosecutors. The Nueces County DA's Office is trying to hire 12 prosecutors in its office but isn't finding any takers. This as much of the state and...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Retired Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal dies

Former Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal Jr. died after a long illness on Saturday, July 30. Neal, who led the county for 12 years, retired from public service in December 2018. Prior to his election to the county’s top administrative position, he served as mayor of Corpus Christi for four terms starting in 1997. During Neal’s tenure as mayor the […]
NUECES COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
Burn Pits 360 co-founder returns home to a heroes welcome

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 in Robstown returned home Wednesday to a heroes welcome following Tuesday night's passage of the PACT Act. The bill provides wide sweeping health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas. Torres told 3NEWS that after days of sleeping...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
