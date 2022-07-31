ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Top cops change badges, uniforms, and jobs

ROCKLAND, Maine — People in Knox County may be forgiven if they are confused by the names that go with two of the county’s top law enforcement positions. In the period of just a few weeks, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll abruptly left his elected position to become the new police chief in Rockland. Then Carroll’s former chief deputy, Pat Polky, was sworn in as the new sheriff.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police issue warrant for Greenbush man accused of crashing into Old Town house

BANGOR, Maine — A temporary warrant has been issued for a Greenbush man suspected of crashing into a house in Old Town and fleeing the scene. The Old Town Police Department received a call about a crash on Stillwater Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found that the driver and a possible passenger had fled the site of the crash, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Hudson car crash, deputies say

HUDSON, Maine — A pedestrian died from their injuries after a Wednesday car crash in Hudson, deputies say. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash took place on Maine State Route 221. The man who died was identified as 65-year-old David York, deputies said. York...
HUDSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property

BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Municipal Review Committee partners with investment firm to reopen Hampden waste facility

HAMPDEN, Maine — After more than two years, the new, advanced waste processing facility in Hampden is showing promise of reopening within the next year. The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) purchased the facility for $1.5 million and is working out a deal with an investment firm based in New York to cover reopening costs. Michael Carroll is the executive director of the MRC.
HAMPDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

