Bangor State Fair returns with four days of food, rides, and music
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair returned Thursday afternoon with the distinct smell of fair food in the air. There will be live bands, rides, a demolition derby, and more over the four-day event. "There's lots to look forward to. It's just a great way to get out...
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
After two missing summers, Maine Lobster Festival is back
ROCKLAND, Maine — For the first time since 2019, the Maine Lobster Festival is back. Lee and Denise, a pair of 75-year-olds from Pennsylvania, sat at a table piled with the wreckage of several lobster dinners. They sounded satisfied. “We came to Maine last year and just loved it,...
Young North Haven boy continues generations-long family tradition of lobstering
NORTH HAVEN, Maine — If his sandy blonde hair and freckles don't give it away — eight-year-old Argyle MacDonald loves spending time on the ocean. Born and raised on the island of North Haven off the coast of Rockland, Argyle has the saltwater in his blood — and that blood runs generations deep.
Box of Maine opens new shop in Brewer, gives back to local community
BREWER, Maine — From the blueberry to the lobster, Maine has many iconic staples. Over the last five years, the small business Box of Maine has capitalized on what the state is known best for, by selling themed gift boxes full of blueberry jam, maple syrup, Maine-scented candles, and more.
Ronald McDonald House in Bangor raising money for room renovations
BANGOR, Maine — The Ronald McDonald House is working to raise money to support renovation costs at it's location on State Street in Bangor. The nonprofit held a yard sale Saturday to help meet the fundraising goal. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A number...
Database expected to help police quickly identify those at risk of wandering off
BANGOR, Maine — Some police departments across the state are using wandering registries, which are databases that can help identify people who may be prone to wandering, often times with conditions like Autism, Alzheimer's, or old age. When Linda Lee moved to Belfast with her 14-year-old son with autism,...
Top cops change badges, uniforms, and jobs
ROCKLAND, Maine — People in Knox County may be forgiven if they are confused by the names that go with two of the county’s top law enforcement positions. In the period of just a few weeks, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll abruptly left his elected position to become the new police chief in Rockland. Then Carroll’s former chief deputy, Pat Polky, was sworn in as the new sheriff.
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
Alert issued for 26-year-old last seen walking into the woods off Jo Mary Road
PORTLAND, Maine — A 26-year-old man from Penobscot County has been reported missing. Bret Libby of Long A Township, located south of Millinocket, was last seen around midnight Tuesday walking into the woods off Jo Mary Road, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
There's a lot you need to know before flying a drone in Maine, but programs at UMA can help with that
AUGUSTA, Maine — The University of Maine at Augusta is showcasing its remotely piloted aircraft programs through events happening across the state. The purpose is to show Mainers the value of drones in different industries. On Wednesday, the introductory event made its way to the campus in Bangor. According...
Police issue warrant for Greenbush man accused of crashing into Old Town house
BANGOR, Maine — A temporary warrant has been issued for a Greenbush man suspected of crashing into a house in Old Town and fleeing the scene. The Old Town Police Department received a call about a crash on Stillwater Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found that the driver and a possible passenger had fled the site of the crash, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Pedestrian dies after Hudson car crash, deputies say
HUDSON, Maine — A pedestrian died from their injuries after a Wednesday car crash in Hudson, deputies say. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash took place on Maine State Route 221. The man who died was identified as 65-year-old David York, deputies said. York...
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
Bishop accused in lawsuit of abusing child decades ago
BOSTON — A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as...
Four charged after incident of graffiti, damage at Rockland school
ROCKLAND, Maine — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged after an incident of graffiti and extensive damages at Oceanside High School in Rockland mid-July, police say. Two unnamed youth, as well as Khyllie Cochran, 18, and Juston Hurley, 19, were each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according...
Municipal Review Committee partners with investment firm to reopen Hampden waste facility
HAMPDEN, Maine — After more than two years, the new, advanced waste processing facility in Hampden is showing promise of reopening within the next year. The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) purchased the facility for $1.5 million and is working out a deal with an investment firm based in New York to cover reopening costs. Michael Carroll is the executive director of the MRC.
