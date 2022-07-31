Junior Flyweight Champion Seniesa Estrada Signs With Top Rank

defpen.com
Dodgers honoring legendary Vin Scully with microphone patch
Vin Scully, the legendary MLB announcer, died on Wednesday night at 94 years old. One of the most iconic voices of the summer, Scully spent 67 years calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's an icon for not just baseball fans, but sports fans in general. For the Dodgers,...
Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Thursday. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove in two runs for the Athletics, who took the final two games of the series and have won six of their last nine. Paul Blackburn (7-6) picked up his first win since June 16 despite surrendering four home runs.
Main Takeaways From UCLA Football's 2022 Roster Reveal
From weight changes to new faces and surprise absentees, the Bruins' latest roster update shed some light on their upcoming season.
Snoop Dogg To Star As A Former NFL Standout In Kenya Barris’ New Movie, ‘The Underdoggs’
Snoop Dogg is reportedly taking on the lead role in MGM’s upcoming comedy, The Underdoggs. Produced by Death Row Pictures and Keny Barris, the high-profile project will be directed by Charles Stone and written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis. Initial reports suggest the film will tell the story of a former NFL star who runs into legal trouble and agrees to coach a youth football team as a way to stay out of prison. Given Snoop Dogg’s acting experience, youth football coaching career and outside life experiences, he appeared the best choice for the film.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Angels tie MLB record with seven solo home runs, still fall to A's 8-7
The bats were alive for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. Led by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's two long-balls, the Halos smashed seven solo home runs to tie an MLB record. Despite the display of power, the A's scored six runs in the top of the fourth, ultimately dooming the Angels in an 8-7 loss.
Kwame Evans Jr Commits to Oregon Ducks
Head Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have landed the commitment of 2023 top ten recruit and top three power forward Kwame Evans Jr. The Ducks are no strangers to five-star talent and this time they add a legitimate “one and done” talent to the program. The expectation is he will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after his sole season with the Ducks. He committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats, and UCF Knights. Evans Jr is listed as the second highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Ducks behind NBA big man Bol Bol.
Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season
UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season. The star guard suffered the injury in a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury. She is set to undergo surgery to repair her injury on Friday. Last season Bueckers missed a significant portion of the season with a non-contact leg injury, but returned and wowed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. One of college basketball’s best players will not be in action this season.
