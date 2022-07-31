Junior Flyweight Champion Seniesa Estrada Signs With Top Rank

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Thursday. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove in two runs for the Athletics, who took the final two games of the series and have won six of their last nine. Paul Blackburn (7-6) picked up his first win since June 16 despite surrendering four home runs.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO