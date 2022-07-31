Special Weather Statement issued for Grant Grove Area, Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Fresno FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN FRESNO COUNTY At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms moving out of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Upper Burnt Corral, Florence Lake, High Sierra, West Woodchuck Meadow, Lake Thomas Edison, Kaiser Point and Blackcap Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO