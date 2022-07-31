ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Winning ticket of Mega Millions jackpot sold in Illinois

nypressnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100

Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois

WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) — Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb. The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. “This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers...
WAYNE, IL
nypressnews.com

California welcomes 11 new pups to wolf pack families

Officials announced that two of California’s wolf packs have each produced litters this year, adding to the species’ continued growth in the state. The Lassen pack, located in Lassen and Plumas counties in northeastern California, produced five pups, while the Whaleback pack, which is mostly in Siskiyou County in Northern California, had at least six pups, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
nypressnews.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

2 men shot in West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday evening. A 38-year-old man and 32-year-old man were in the street in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:35 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot

Comments / 0

Community Policy