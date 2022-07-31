Winning ticket of Mega Millions jackpot sold in Illinois

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UpRising Bakery reaches agreement with Lake in the Hills to continue hosting events, including kid-friendly drag show: ACLU
A bakery in Lake in the Hills has reached an agreement with the town allowing the business to continue hosting events, including a family-friendly drag show that was the target of threats and vandalism, the ACLU of Illinois announced Thursday. On July 31, the town ordered UpRising Bakery and Cafe...
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) — Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb. The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. “This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers...
California welcomes 11 new pups to wolf pack families
Officials announced that two of California’s wolf packs have each produced litters this year, adding to the species’ continued growth in the state. The Lassen pack, located in Lassen and Plumas counties in northeastern California, produced five pups, while the Whaleback pack, which is mostly in Siskiyou County in Northern California, had at least six pups, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Polio found in more wastewater samples in upstate New York’s Orange County
ALBANY — Polio has been found in more wastewater samples upstate, raising fears that the virus is spreading after an unvaccinated Rockland County resident was paralyzed and hospitalized last month. Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County in June and July tested positive for the virus,...
Girl, 13, critically injured by lightning strike while at Garfield Park near conservatory: CFD
CHICAGO (WLS) — A lightning strike injured a 13-year-old girl on the West Side as storms moved through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon. The girl was injured while at Garfield Park near the conservatory, and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after the lightning strike, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
2 men shot in West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday evening. A 38-year-old man and 32-year-old man were in the street in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:35 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
Remains of soldiers unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey:
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
Urban Prep Academies administrator forced out over claims of inappropriate relationship with student
CHICAGO (CBS) — An administrator at Urban Prep Academies has been forced out after the Chicago Public Schools found he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. CPS Chief Portfolio Officer Alfonso Carmona issued a letter about the issue Wednesday to Urban Prep parents. The letter...
