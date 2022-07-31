Downed airplane found in Jasper County; pilot taken to hospital

www.blufftontoday.com
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to the Savannah Police Department, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. collided with another vehicle crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street. Avon Sams, 34, of Savannah, was taken to...
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
Police: Drone, contraband confiscated near Ridgeland prison
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated potential prison contraband after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 next to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution at about 2 a.m. July 25, with the occupant flying a drone toward the prison.
Career firefighter retires after 25 years with Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Danny Lee has retired from the Burton Fire District after 25 years of service to the citizens of Beaufort County. Lee, whose father was a Marine that retired from the Marine Corps Air Station, is a 1988 graduate of Battery Creek High School, and started his service as a volunteer firefighter in 1996 before being hired as a fulltime firefighter with the district in 1997. He has also previously served as a volunteer EMT with Beaufort County EMS, and in 1999, was recognized by the Beaufort Harmony Lodge for his work as a career firefighter and his hours of volunteer work with EMS, along with his enthusiasm for teaching local children about safety.
Woman swindled out of $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam: Deputies
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies say the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from a party she believed came from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that […]
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
Two suspects charged in teens death
METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Dorchester, Colleton Counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties expired Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued after severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Saint George to near Givhans Ferry State Park at 4:08 p.m. The storm was capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
GSP investigating fatal weekend crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 204 at Ogeechee Road over the weekend. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), late Saturday night around 11 p.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ga 204 in the left lane, when they suddenly changed lanes and left the roadway. Troopers say this caused a […]
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
