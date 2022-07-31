Record Flash Flooding Kills At Least 25 In Eastern Kentucky

www.newsy.com
Recovery Efforts Underway After Kentucky Flooding Kills At Least 37
Rescue crews are searching from the air, looking for any survivors from the cataclysmic floods that have devastated eastern Kentucky. A family of five, including an 83-year-old woman, was lifted off the roof of their house as floodwaters surrounded it. Some 1,400 people have been rescued, half by helicopter. On...
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman On Flood Recovery Efforts
Floods have ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky, leaving 37 residents dead. Gov. Andy Beshear expects that death toll to rise as recovery efforts continue. However, there have been some 1,300 rescue missions so far and more are in progress. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke with Newsy's "Morning Rush" to discuss the disasters that have hit the state and how the state can cope in the future as climate change could bring more and more trouble.
Increasing Temperatures Add To Struggles For Kentucky Flood Survivors
In the days after the Kentucky floods, cleanup continues. It's a race against water and mold in the walls, all of it in baking summer heat. "It was getting up in the house," said Whitesburg resident JR Bates. "We had to get a kayak to go get my wife." "Oh,...
Flooded Kentucky Area Now Hit With Rain As Air Crews Continue Search
The Kentucky National Guard has rescued hundreds of people from the floods in the state, with authorities saying they're still looking at every inch of every stream from the air. But as the days go on, the search for the missing is increasingly a recovery effort. Water is moving through...
Rain Is Helping Keep McKinney Fire Down, But Hotter Days Ahead Won't
In northern California, growing fires have given way to dangerous mudslides, as heavy rains prompt flooding in evacuation zones. "This area of the fire, the east side, some areas got up to three inches of rain in just over an hour," said Dennis Burns, a fire behavior analyst. They're pouring...
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly California Fire
Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.
Abortion Will Remain Legal In Kansas
Abortion in Kansas will remain legal and protected by the state constitution. "It should be up to the person; up to the woman and not up to the state," said Kathy, a Kansas voter. She told Newsy she's lived in Kansas her entire life and her vote was not so...
Kansans Are Voting To Alter The Language Of Abortion In The State
Elections in ruby red Kansas don't normally have much drama. But that's not the case this time. Tuesday voters will decide who should decide the state's abortion rights — and it could have rippled effects across the country. Vania Soto, a muralist, spends her evenings creating murals all over...
Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival Canceled After Georgia Gun Ruling
A decades-long music festival scheduled to be held next month in the heart of Atlanta has been called off. Music Midtown's website and social media accounts said that the event was canceled due to "circumstances beyond their control." No official reason for the cancellation was given, but Rolling Stone and...
Chicago-Area July 4 Parade Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. The suspect appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake...
