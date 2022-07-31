Record Flash Flooding Kills At Least 25 In Eastern Kentucky

Floods have ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky, leaving 37 residents dead. Gov. Andy Beshear expects that death toll to rise as recovery efforts continue. However, there have been some 1,300 rescue missions so far and more are in progress. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke with Newsy's "Morning Rush" to discuss the disasters that have hit the state and how the state can cope in the future as climate change could bring more and more trouble.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO