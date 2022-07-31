ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Early voting ends with clouds, lines and questions

By Bill Dries
 5 days ago

Early voting ended Saturday, July 30, in Shelby County under cloudy skies, with lines at some polling places and questions to be resolved on the Aug. 4 election day about what the turnout of around 80,000 means.

The highest day of early voter turnout was Friday’s 10,348 voters.

While voting was brisk at some early voting sites Saturday, the 26 locations were open for shorter hours. And some of the lines were the result of the long ballot and the time it took voters to navigate it.

The 100-foot boundary beyond which candidates cannot approach early voters was well used Saturday, July 30, at Briarwood Church in Cordova on the last day of early voting in Shelby County. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

The election cycle includes dozens of races for judicial positions with eight-year terms of office and more than 100 candidates. It is the longest ballot of any election cycle in Shelby County politics.

The Saturday turnout totals and final numbers for the entire period were not available late Saturday.

Through Friday, 75,257 early ballots had been cast — 45,954 in the Democratic state and federal primaries; another 28,137 in the Republican primaries and 1,166 voters choosing to vote in the county general election only.

The total is slightly higher than early voting in the last “big ballot” election in 2014 through the next to last day — 74,826.

It’s also ahead of early voter turnout of 74,926 up to the last day in 2018 when the ballot featured all of the county races on the August ballot but none of the regularly scheduled judicial races nor the District Attorney General’s race, which is for an eight-year term as well.

Briarwood Church in Cordova was one of several early voting sites with lines Saturday, July 30, on the last day of early voting ahead of the Aug. 4 election day. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

The Shelby County Election Commission and the Shelby County Voter Alliance along with Latino vote groups pitched tents and brought food along with nonpartisan information on the voting process Saturday to the parking lot of Briarwood Church.

At one point a line of 23 people were waiting outside the Cordova church to vote and there was a line when the location opened at 8 a.m.

At the wooden stake marking 100 feet from the polling place where those campaigning can go no further, the two contenders for the newly created District 5 Cordova seat on the Shelby County Commission stood side-by-side at several points awaiting voters.

Democratic contender Shante Avant and Republican contender Todd Payne each saw cause for optimism in the boost to turnout in the last week of the early voting period.

“We have seen our numbers increase for the Democratic vote the last few days,” Avant said, referring to early voting across the county where 17,817 more voters chose the Democratic primary ballot than the Republican primary ballot through Friday.

A poll party by the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH) outside Mt. Zion Baptist Church in South Memphis was one of several activities Saturday, July 30, to encourage turnout on the last day of early voting. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

“It’s very encouraging,” she said. “More importantly, it’s so important that people’s voices are represented.”

Payne says it’s not necessarily that voters aren’t engaged.

“I think a lot have been engaged they just haven’t voted yet,” he told The Daily Memphian. “They are trying to do their research. They are learning more about the candidates. It’s a very long ballot.”

Some of those same voters at Briarwood from the immediate area may just be figuring out that Shelby County Commission district lines have changed since the last time they voted for a commissioner.

The once-a-decade redistricting process to take into account population shifts reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census saw the commission combine areas of Cordova that had been split among four commission districts and put them together in a reconfigured District 5.

“In my race, we are going to have a new commissioner,” Payne said. “So they get to decide what kind of commissioner do they want.”

Avant recently moved to Cordova to care for her mother and as a result resigned her Memphis Shelby County Schools board seat covering another area of the city as she made the political transition to running in the newly-created commission district.

“Folks have been focused on other districts,” she said. “I don’t want them to sleep on Cordova and that the people of Cordova, with all of the mix and myriad of issues, want to make sure they have the right representation out here.”

The presence of the Latino vote groups also underscores the Latino population in District 5, which is larger in that district than any of the 13 county commission districts that cover all of Shelby County. All 13 of those seats are on the August county general election ballot.

Another poll party organized by the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope — or  MICAH — and South Memphis churches in the coalition set up Saturday on the parking lot of Mt. Zion Baptist Church on South Parkway.

Behind the music, food and gas-card giveaways was a strategy aimed at the early voting site with the lowest turnout in a part of the city that has historically low voter turnout — particularly in nonpresidential general elections where local races are the main attraction.

“We really wanted to target this area to be able to get the turnout higher and really keep the same engaged from 2020 into the next local election cycle,” Ronald Davis of MICAH told The Daily Memphian.

Mt Zion posted the lowest turnout numbers of any early voting site through Friday with 1,173 voters.

That compares to 4,832 early voters through Friday at New Bethel Baptist Church in Germantown — the top early voting site by turnout.

Four of the five top voting sites were majority Republican by the state and federal primary ballot chosen by voters.

In addition to New Bethel, White Station Church of Christ, Harmony Church in Bartlett and Second Baptist Church had total turnouts of 4,535, 4,530 and 4,356 respectively.

LaRonda Stone hands out flyers at Anointed Temple of Praise July 29, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

White Station Church of Christ had the smallest gap between Republicans and Democrats with 2,300 voting Republican and 2,086 voting Democratic.

Anointed Temple of Praise, which had the fourth highest turnout at 4,492, was the only majority Democratic site in the top five. It was also the top Democratic turnout at 4,227 of any of the 26 sites.

New Bethel had the highest Republican turnout of any early voting site with 3,231.

The attention to voters who turnout once every four years for the presidential general election is not exclusive to MICAH’s nonpartisan approach.

Leaders of the local Democratic and Republican parties have told The Daily Memphian separately that they are each seeking out those voters in this midterm election year.

The hope is those experienced voters participating in a new election cycle is the kind of change in turnout that will benefit their slate of local candidates in a county where Democrats are the majority but Republicans have twice swept countywide races since 2010.

MICAH organizer Meggan Kiel said the nonpartisan effort to improve turnout wasn’t as simple as putting up tents and having a party in hopes that those in the neighborhood would notice it and come over.

In the last week, MICAH canvassed the area and made calls with pastors of churches in the area. The canvassing of the neighborhood continued into the day Saturday.

“You can’t just tell someone to vote one time and think if they have never voted in a local election that giving them one piece of literature is going to get them out,” Kiel said. “It’s a layered approach using trusted messengers.”

Mt. Zion church members were part of the poll party as well as among the election officials in a church meeting room where by early afternoon, a group of five or six voters were waiting in chairs for their names to be called once a voter at one of the seven machines completed the ballot.

On the other side of the church, signs for the various candidates lined the tiny streets around the church’s sides and back. The campaign workers passing out endorsement ballots and other campaign literature to re-enforce the message of the signs teemed around cars negotiating the side streets.

For the most part the two groups didn’t mix.

“They showed up because they know we are out,” said Andrew Woods of MICAH. “They are going to be where they believe people are going to be. … We are not here to tell you who to vote for but to give you information about it.”

