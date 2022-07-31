West Seneca Police locate missing 22-year-old man

ISCHUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Casino in our region. New York State Police say an unidentified male suspect used what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun to rob the Oil Springs Casino near Cuba in Cattaraugus County on Saturday night.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO