West Seneca Police locate missing 22-year-old man

Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted robbery charge from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge after he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence. Joseph Whitney, 38, also known as Jamale Whitney, of Amherst pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted robbery in the second degree (class "D" felony).
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Buffalo man arrested for allegedly tweeting threats to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly tweeting threats to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced on Thursday that Rolik Walker, 24, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat.
North Tonawanda police investigating after man falls from apartment window
NTPD said when officers arrived a 60-year-old man was found outside a broken first-floor window, bleeding profusely.
87-year-old man from Town of Wheatfield is missing
Brosseau is 5'6" and 115 lbs. He may be wearing tan pants and a button-down shirt.
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Buffalo man pleads guilty in death of 17-month-old girl
Robert L. Dumas, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
wnynewsnow.com
Police Investigators Seek Identity Of Man Who Robbed Seneca Gaming Casino
ISCHUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Casino in our region. New York State Police say an unidentified male suspect used what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun to rob the Oil Springs Casino near Cuba in Cattaraugus County on Saturday night.
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The owner of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows to their owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane was arrested for third-degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony). She was arraigned at the Niagara County Correctional Facility in front...
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges from three crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes. 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault. Police say that on […]
Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
