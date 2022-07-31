ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burning Books celebrates start of expansion project

2 On Your Side

Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area

AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Business Month runs through August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ransomville Food Pantry relocating

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
RANSOMVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thermo Fisher Scientific completes $76M expansion on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A life sciences manufacturer on Grand Island has completed an expansion, adding more than 44,000 square feet to its bioproduction campus on Staley Road. The $76 million expansion of Thermo Fisher Scientific's dry powder media facility is expected to add 100 jobs in research and development, operations, manufacturing, human resources, engineering and maintenance. Dry powder media is a cell culture raw material used to manufacture biologics, including vaccines, anti-cancer therapeutics and more.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity

HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York

Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

