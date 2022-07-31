Burning Books celebrates start of expansion project

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
Unknown Stories of WNY: A new future brewing for former malt house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no secret that many parts of Buffalo are experiencing a renaissance, and a lot of that development is strongly rooted in our past. Such is the case in a rebirth of old grain silos on Elk Street in the city's Valley neighborhood, what's old is new again.
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House. Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
Amid downsizing, Erie Community College holds tag sale of surplus South Campus items
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to declining enrollment, Erie Community College is in the process downsizing its South Campus. As 2 On Your Side has previously reported, this will result in a reduction of course offerings at the campus in Orchard Park as well as staff reductions. As well,...
Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus went up on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows. The show features Humans Gone Wild. "We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest...
American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Strengthening a crucial tool for first responders on National Night Out, community connection
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the Town of Alden to the City of Niagara Falls, communities across Western New York took part in a special evening Tuesday meant to reinforce relationships between neighbors and first responders. It's called National Night Out. The annual event, when not interrupted by a pandemic,...
Pilot program attempts to make Western New York more bike-friendly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to make Western New York more bike-friendly, and not just in the City of Buffalo. Last week 2 On Your Side showed you work happening along Forest Avenue in the city to install a separate bike lane, while narrowing the lanes for cars, to slow down traffic.
Thermo Fisher Scientific completes $76M expansion on Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A life sciences manufacturer on Grand Island has completed an expansion, adding more than 44,000 square feet to its bioproduction campus on Staley Road. The $76 million expansion of Thermo Fisher Scientific's dry powder media facility is expected to add 100 jobs in research and development, operations, manufacturing, human resources, engineering and maintenance. Dry powder media is a cell culture raw material used to manufacture biologics, including vaccines, anti-cancer therapeutics and more.
Lex 220 brings creative cocktails, comfort food to Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a menu that includes creative cocktails and fun, comfort food, Lex 220 opened in early July at 220 Lexington Ave., Buffalo. Lex 220 takes the place of Stone City Saloon, which operated at the site for a year after Vera Pizzeria closed in early 2019.
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
Section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapses into Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An approximately 12' by 200' section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed into the Buffalo River over the weekend. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the east end of the terminal and did not have any impact on NFTA operations.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0