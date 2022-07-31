CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

The California Highway Patrol reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield at 4:04 a.m. Thursday about two hours after a fatal collision. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and who was later struck by at least one vehicle.
