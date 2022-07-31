ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 5 days ago
www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Update: Chp Reopens All Lanes Of Westbound I-80 After Fatal Collision

The California Highway Patrol reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield at 4:04 a.m. Thursday about two hours after a fatal collision. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and who was later struck by at least one vehicle.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...

