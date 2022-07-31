Warr Acres Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing As Homicide

Warr Acres Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday.

Police said they responded to a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street at 1:30 a.m.

Police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside of the home.

Authorities said they are investigating this as a homicide.

The woman at the scene was taken to the hospital according to authorities, but it's unclear why.

