News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Warr Acres Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing As Homicide

By News 9
 5 days ago
Warr Acres Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday.

Police said they responded to a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street at 1:30 a.m.

Police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside of the home.

Authorities said they are investigating this as a homicide.

The woman at the scene was taken to the hospital according to authorities, but it's unclear why.

Stay tuned for updates.

#Police#Macarthur#Dead Inside#Violent Crime
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

