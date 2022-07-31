ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Virginia woman discovers snake inside bag of popcorn at grocery store

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 33

Southernnsky
3d ago

#1 If it was me when I saw the mouse droppings, I would of taken a picture, then left the store. #2 I would then call the Health Department and reported it. #3 Mental Note Never shop there again, I don't care if the groceries were free!!!

Reply
6
Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

Sounds like the board of health needs to go to this store, snakes and mice, don think I would go back to this store

Reply
10
John White
4d ago

Why would you continue to shop when you see mouse droppings on the shelf?? 🤦‍♂️

Reply
39
Related
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
natureworldnews.com

Neglected Huskies Dropped Off at Virginia Shelter Unexpectedly

A Virginia shelter received an unexpected "delivery" of five malnourished huskies, among them a puppy. According to the Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center and Veterinary Clinics, an animal rescue transporter brought the huskies to the shelter late on July 9, after the shelter had shut down for the day. No prior...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Put It On#Rat Snake#Food Drink#Shoppers Value
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
LiveScience

19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid

Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
FLORIDA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy