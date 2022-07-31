ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Henrik Stenson Finally Gets Some Attention for His Play, Leads at LIV Bedminster

By Bob Harig
 5 days ago

After Stenson was stripped of his European Ryder Cup captaincy, he leads by three shots after two rounds in his LIV Golf debut

Henrik Stenson shot 2-under 69 in the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster to take a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.

Chris Trotman, LIV/Getty

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Henrik Stenson has always shown a keen sense of humor, something he's found a bit difficult in recent weeks. He made the decision to sign on with LIV Golf and then faced the repercussions of that move, including the loss of his Ryder Cup captaincy.

The Swedish golfer who won the 2016 British Open in a duel with Phil Mickelson saw plenty of negativity directed his way in the wake of that decision, and it has been a bit jarring for someone accustomed to praise instead of criticism.

Getting on a golf course has proved to be a good thing.

Stenson, 46, continued to lead the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, adding a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday to his opening-round 64. He is three shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and has a four-shot advantage over Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Talor Gooch. (Full Leaderboard)

“It’s certainly been a busy and emotional week, no question. Or 10 days,’’ Stenson said. “But I was very happy with how I managed to channel the concentration and go out and play the best round of the season yesterday.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today, but I was still focused and had a good attitude, and that’s what kept me in the ballgame. Pleased with the way I’ve kind of kept my head down and focused on business.’’

It has been a tumultuous year for Stenson, who has seen his world ranking continue to hover outside the top 150 while he was rumored to be involved with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf even before the first player was signed.

But soon after the concept seemingly blew up when several players retreated in February, Stenson was named the European Ryder Cup captain for 2023 at a March 15 news conference. It was just two days after the Players Championship, where PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that golf was “moving on.’’

There was a general feeling then that LIV Golf was doomed or at least on hold.

But two days later, LIV Golf announced an eight-tournament schedule for this year, including this week’s event at Bedminster. While Stenson did not sign on immediately, there were signals that he was wavering.

His results in tournament play were poor. Stenson missed the cut in six events and withdrew from another. He missed the cut at the Scottish Open and the British Open in consecutive weeks, and at St. Andrews, he was vague when pressed on his schedule.

Other than the DP World Tour event he hosted in Sweden with Annika Sorenstam – where he tied for first in the men’s division with Scotland’s Marc Warren – there hasn't been much to talk about on the course.

Until this week.

On Friday, Stenson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation. On Saturday, after an early double bogey, he got back on track, making an eagle and three birdies before a final-hole bogey brought him back to a three-shot advantage.

“This golf course, it’s hard,’’ said Johnson, who has not won anywhere since his victory in February 2021 at the Saudi International tournament. “(Stenson's) obviously in reach for sure, especially around this course. I’m sure Carlos (Ortiz) wants to do the same thing, make a few more putts and see what happens.’’

This is new territory for Stenson. He couldn’t recall the last time he played a scheduled 54-hole event. And although he dismissed having any extra motivation in light of recent events, it has been some time since his last worldwide victory – the 2019 Hero World Challenge.

“I’m just going to focus on doing my best out there, and we’ll see where it takes us,’’ he said.

Comments / 2

