Corsicana Local Enters the Junior Miss Lone Star Pageant
The 2022 Junior Miss America AUS pageant is set to take place this upcoming Saturday, August 13, and one young Corsicana resident is set to try for winning the United States crown. Addie Burke is a Corsicana Middle School student officially representing the Lone Star State and her community of...
Distinguished Alumni Nomination Open
CORSICANA, TX – Nominations for the Navarro College Distinguished Alumni award are open now through Nov. 1, 2022. “This award acknowledges and recognizes outstanding accomplishments and exemplary achievements of Navarro College alumni,” said Executive Director of Navarro College Foundation Richey Cutrer. Criteria for consideration will be alumni...
