Two adults displaced from home after fire in Exeter

www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Firefighters had help from neighbors fighting a blaze at a home in Pawtucket Wednesday night. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to a home on Appleton Avenue. The department says some of the neighbors started to fight the fire with extinguishers before crews arrived, and...
Turnto10.com
Man rescued after falling into the water at Black Point Fishing area in Narragansett
(WJAR) — A man was rushed to the hospital after falling into the water at Black Point Fishing area in Narragansett on Thursday. A call came in just before 7:30 a.m. seeking help for a man. "It turned out that he slipped off the rocks into the water," said...
ABC6.com
Fall River man charged with arson in fire where mother, infant were rescued for roof
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man has been charged with arson following a blaze at a three-story building in the city Wednesday night. Jeremy Perreira, 42, was charged with arson and possession of a stun gun. The fire broke out at a building that houses apartment...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department battles south end blaze, rescue two from roof
Fall River firefighters battled flames and rescued two people in a south end blaze. A call came in just after 7:20 p.m. for heavy fire showing at 784 Globe Street. According to Chief Roger St. Martin, crews arrived at 7:25 p.m. and rescued two people on the roof of the 3-story residential structure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Fire burns through abandoned house in Assonet
ASSONET, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through an abandoned house in Assonet on Monday night. Fire crews from departments throughout Bristol County battled the flames at the home on Water Street. Firefighters were on the scene from about 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The Freetown Fire Department said...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to house fire on Brush Hill Road in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Providence early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a home on Brush Hill Road in the area of Ada Street and Maynard Street. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown police search for suspects accused of robbing a Walgreens
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Walgreens. Police responded to Post Road around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a robbery. When police watched surveillance, they learned that three black male suspects were wearing dark clothing with hooded...
Man stabbed in one city, then shot in neighboring city, Rhode Island police say
CRANSTON, R.I. — A man in Rhode Island had a very unlucky day as he was stabbed and shot in two separate incidents on Wednesday, authorities said. According to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano, the victim was stabbed in Providence, WJAR-TV reported. The wounded man then crossed the city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
ABC6.com
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed off the side of the road in Lincoln early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the Lincoln Woods, near the Twin River Casino. Rhode Island State Police said one car was involved and the driver was not injured.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
ABC6.com
Police working scene outside Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
3 rescued, 14 displaced after fire at women’s boarding house in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were able to rescue three individuals from a women’s boarding house in Quincy after a fire erupted Sunday morning. The fire is believed to have spread from one the boarding house’s decks before spreading inside around 3:00 a.m. Quincy Fire Chief Joe...
ABC6.com
Man, 25, shot in arm in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in Central Falls on Tuesday night. Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said shots had been fired just before 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Rhode...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of breaking into car arrested in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Bellingham police said Wednesday that a Providence man, who is accused of breaking into several cars, was arrested in the early morning. Police said that 26-year-old Thony Greene is allegedly responsible for numerous break-ins around the town. Investigators were called to Muron Avenue at about...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 men shot at Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said two men were shot outside a food mart Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue. Police said the men’s injuries were non-life-threatening. ABC 6 News reached to Providence police for more...
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple people, including firefighter, shot with pellets in Fall River near shooting scene, two charged
Two people have been charged after reportedly hitting multiple people, including a firefighter, with BB pellets. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, members of the fire department were on Fourth Street this evening providing assistance to the police department relative to the shooting which had taken place earlier in the day.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
ABC6.com
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
Valley Breeze
One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children
LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
Comments / 0