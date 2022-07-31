ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks out on potential for Trojans offense in 2022 season

By Steve Zavala
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay reveals surprising Rams receiver who is standing out at training camp

The Los Angeles Rams are loaded on offense. They have what everyone is finally recognizing as a great quarterback in Matthew Stafford. They have a solid running game behind David Akers and they have arguably the league’s best wide receiver in Cooper Kupp. They even went out and added former Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson to give Stafford another weapon. However, it’s been another Rams receiver that has caught the eye of head coach Sean McVay so far at training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

‘It’s my back’: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw leaves game vs. Giants with concerning injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers were looking for a sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. They had future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the mound, so the chances looked good. Well, that’s why they play the game. While throwing his warmup pitches in the top of the 5th inning, Kershaw appeared to […] The post ‘It’s my back’: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw leaves game vs. Giants with concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels tie insane MLB record, still lose as L.A. continues to implode

The Los Angeles Angels continue to find new and stunning ways to lose games in what can only be described as another disappointing campaign. In this edition of jaw-dropping feats that still led to an Angels loss, Los Angeles managed to tie an MLB record by smashing seven solo home runs, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics, 8-7. It’s just the sixth time in league history that a team has lost despite hitting seven long balls in a single tilt.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ biggest MLB trade deadline surprise

The MLB trade deadline came and went with very few moves coming from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The Dodgers, who have made some of the biggest deadline deals of any team, such as last year’s Trea Turner-Max Scherzer haul or the Manny Machado deal of a few years back, opted to go for small-scale moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#College Football#Jordan Lsb Addison
ClutchPoints

The Mike Trout reason Angels wouldn’t trade Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels shocked the baseball world when they started listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani in the midst of a vastly disappointing season. Although no trade went down for the most unique superstar in a century, the team being in need of a rebuild was pretty clear. As Mike Trout and Anthony […] The post The Mike Trout reason Angels wouldn’t trade Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

‘In 14 months he’s out the door’: Rival executive’s grim Shohei Ohtani trade warning

The Los Angeles Angels decided to keep Shohei Ohtani on the roster past the recent MLB trade deadline. Now, Angels general manager Perry Minasian is set to soon deal with a dilemma regarding Ohtani’s long-term future on the team. Ohtani is under team control with the Angels for a mere one more year, as he […] The post ‘In 14 months he’s out the door’: Rival executive’s grim Shohei Ohtani trade warning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy