USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks out on potential for Trojans offense in 2022 season

The Los Angeles Angels continue to find new and stunning ways to lose games in what can only be described as another disappointing campaign. In this edition of jaw-dropping feats that still led to an Angels loss, Los Angeles managed to tie an MLB record by smashing seven solo home runs, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics, 8-7. It’s just the sixth time in league history that a team has lost despite hitting seven long balls in a single tilt.

