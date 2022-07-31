alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Polk County in central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 640 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Four Corners to Champions Gate, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Loughman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Crawford County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Roscommon County in northern Michigan Southeastern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan Eastern Missaukee County in northern Michigan Western Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1101 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moorestown, or 12 miles northwest of Houghton Lake, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1043 AM, Wexford County Airport gusted to 55 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Houghton Lake around 1110 AM EDT. South Higgins Lake, Higgins Lake, North Higgins Lake and Roscommon County Airport around 1115 AM EDT. Roscommon around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include South Branch Township, Luzerne, Rose Township and Mack Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grafton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAFTON COUNTY At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canaan, or 10 miles east of Lebanon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grafton, Hanover, Canaan, Groton, Bristol, Lyme, Hebron, Dorchester, Orange, Wentworth, Rumney and Orford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Windsor; Orange; Washington; Western Windsor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Orange, eastern Addison, north central Windsor and south central Washington Counties through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Braintree Hill, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Braintree Hill, Chelsea, Bethel, Corinth, Randolph, Topsham, Strafford, Fairlee, West Fairlee, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Washington, Braintree, Brookfield, Royalton, Bradford, Granville, Orange and Thetford. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 near mile marker 19, and between mile markers 22 and 39. Interstate 91 between mile markers 89 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Burke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McDowell, northwestern Caldwell, southeastern Avery and northwestern Burke Counties through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Spruce Pine, or 4 miles northwest of Table Rock, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sugar Mountain, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Table Rock, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Crossnore, Edgemont, Pineola, Ashford and Linville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mercer, central Montgomery and central Bucks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fricks, or 22 miles north of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lansdale, Perkasie, Doylestown, Souderton, Bedminster, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, New Hope, Dublin, Fricks, Ottsville, Pipersville, Erwinna, Gardenville, Lumberville, Telford, Sellersville, North Wales and New Britain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Temperatures and heat indices will continue to fall tonight with muggy conditions expected overnight. Another hot and humid day is expected for Friday, though not as oppressive as today.
Special Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Middlesex; Morris; Somerset A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Morris, central Somerset and north central Middlesex Counties through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Somerville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Bridgewater, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Far Hills, Millstone, Martinsville, Millington, Society Hill, Basking Ridge, Colonia, Woodbridge, South Plainfield, North Plainfield, Highland Park and Metuchen. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 30 and 42. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 131 and 134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Donley; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong, eastern Carson, southeastern Hutchinson, Gray, Roberts and Donley Counties through 730 PM CDT At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles northwest of Codman to 3 miles northwest of Lefors to 6 miles southwest of Clarendon. Movement was east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pampa, Clarendon, Miami, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Goodnight, Lora, Kingsmill, Alanreed, Codman and Greenbelt Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. However, showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the evening. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central El Paso County through 645 PM MDT At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Peterson AFB, or 11 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Peterson AFB around 620 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cimarron Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Madera by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Madera FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MADERA COUNTY At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are weakening across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Green Mtn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Witt, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; Mason; McLean; Menard; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Menard County in central Illinois Logan County in central Illinois Southeastern Woodford County in central Illinois De Witt County in central Illinois Southeastern Tazewell County in central Illinois McLean County in central Illinois Southeastern Mason County in central Illinois * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 812 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hopedale, or 13 miles southeast of Pekin, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bloomington, Lincoln, Clinton, Eureka, Havana, Mason City, Normal, Le Roy, Heyworth, El Paso, Petersburg, Lexington, Farmer City, Athens, Mackinaw, Hudson, Chenoa, Atlanta, Delavan and Mount Pulaski. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 39 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 55 between mile markers 112 and 186. Interstate 74 between mile markers 108 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
