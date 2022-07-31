Woman shot in Shelby Park identified

www.wlky.com
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found dead in a car in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was found dead in his car in Old Louisville Thursday. LMPD's Fourth Division said they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday. They located a man who was dead from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
Wave 3
Man charged in 2021 Portland neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in a 2021 homicide in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is set to appear before a judge this morning. Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3 on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
Wave 3
Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. Jaynes was accused of...
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
More NuLu businesses targeted as LMPD investigates break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concern among NuLu business owners is growing as Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate a string of burglaries in the neighborhood. LMPD says they are looking for a suspect named Lester Terry in connection with a few of the break-ins. They are still working to determine if Terry is tied to all of the cases.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
WLKY.com
Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
WLKY.com
Director of Jeffersonville funeral home has license suspended after decomposing bodies found
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The director of a funeral home in southern Indiana where several remains were found has had his license suspended. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita suspended the license of a Jeffersonville funeral home director Randy Lankford. Rokita obtained the emergency license suspension after police found 31 decomposing...
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
Wave 3
Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood. According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street. Delaney said the fire originated...
WLKY.com
Fire at St. Vincent de Paul Apartments displaces dozens of families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Roughly a dozen families were displaced Wednesday after a fire happened at the St. Vincent de Paul apartments. Officials say it happened Wednesday evening at the apartments near South Preston Street. There has not been a cause determined for how the fire started. Windows are boarded...
WLKY.com
4 LMPD officers federally charged in connection to deadly Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — QUICK UPDATES:. These LMPD officers have been federally charged: Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany. The offenses: Civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction. U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland says LMPD’s Place Based Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain...
spectrumnews1.com
This is what it's like to be a Deputy Coroner in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being a coroner is certainly not a job for everyone, but for some people, it truly is a calling. Since 2015, Scott Russ has dealt with death daily as Jefferson County’s Chief Deputy Coroner. “Oh yeah, it’s a good job. A lot of us have...
Wave 3
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is planning to tell a merit board he wants a job with the department back. Chris Palombi said the department fails its officers when it comes to their mental health, and that he shouldn’t...
