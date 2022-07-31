ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Woman shot in Shelby Park identified

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 5 days ago
www.wlky.com

WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found dead in a car in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was found dead in his car in Old Louisville Thursday. LMPD's Fourth Division said they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday. They located a man who was dead from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in 2021 Portland neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested in a 2021 homicide in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is set to appear before a judge this morning. Bruce William Morris, 33, of Louisville, was arrested August 3 on a warrant charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. Jaynes was accused of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

More NuLu businesses targeted as LMPD investigates break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concern among NuLu business owners is growing as Louisville Metro Police continue to investigate a string of burglaries in the neighborhood. LMPD says they are looking for a suspect named Lester Terry in connection with a few of the break-ins. They are still working to determine if Terry is tied to all of the cases.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Crews battle apartment fire in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed multiple apartment units were damaged in a fire happening Wednesday evening in the Shelby Park neighborhood. According to Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney, the fire was called in around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Preston Street. Delaney said the fire originated...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fire at St. Vincent de Paul Apartments displaces dozens of families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Roughly a dozen families were displaced Wednesday after a fire happened at the St. Vincent de Paul apartments. Officials say it happened Wednesday evening at the apartments near South Preston Street. There has not been a cause determined for how the fire started. Windows are boarded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 LMPD officers federally charged in connection to deadly Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — QUICK UPDATES:. These LMPD officers have been federally charged: Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany. The offenses: Civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction. U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland says LMPD’s Place Based Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain...
LOUISVILLE, KY

