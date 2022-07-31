breckenridgetexan.com
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
Chaunce Thompson
Chaunce Olcott Thompson was born December 5, 1931, to Chaunce O. Thompson and Lillie Belle Sloan Thompson in Memphis, Texas. The family moved to Breckenridge in 1941 to go into the ranching business. He went home on July 29, 2022, at 6:50 a.m., which happened to be his favorite time of day, breakfast time.
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
Joann Dabbs
Joann Elizabeth Gentry Dabbs passed away peacefully and earned her angel wings on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Harpersville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event will immediately follow the burial at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tommy Culwell will officiate both services.
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Heath Alan Mosley
Heath Alan Mosley, 54, of Breckenridge, formerly of West, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth. His burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. His funeral service will take place later that day at 1:30 p.m. at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week
This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Fire destroys Breckenridge family’s home; donations being accepted
Donations are being accepted to help meet the immediate needs of a Breckenridge family whose house burned down Monday evening in the 200 block of North Harvey Street. Alexa Herring said she and her two daughters were in Woodson at Vacation Bible School when the fire started. A friend of hers was at the house and got out uninjured, and neighbors helped get the family’s pets out of the yard, Herring said. No injuries were reported.
Local firefighters battle weekend blazes; county judge raises funds for VFDs
Local and area firefighters have been busy lately, fighting wildfires throughout the area, including at least 10 fires that burned along State Highway 67 on Friday. The fires were located sporadically along the east side of the road from the area near FM 1800 to about the Stephens-Young county line. The Breckenridge Fire Department joined the Eliasville-South Bend Volunteer Fire Department and others in fighting the wildfires.
TSTC to provide OSHA training in Breckenridge and other West Texas campuses
Texas State Technical College will provide Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training in Breckenridge and at each of its three other West Texas campuses in August. Classes will be offered in two-day courses that will lead to OSHA 10 credentials. Each course is limited to 10 students, who must...
BISD to offer free summer meals to kids through Aug. 8
The Breckenridge Independent School District will provide meals to local children for the next two weeks, wrapping up the 2022 Summer Feeding Program. The program serves breakfast and lunch to any child from 1 to 18 years of age. The dine-in meals are free for the kids and will be served at Breckenridge High School.
Peggy Johnson retires from Stephens Memorial Hospital after more than 40 years
After more than 40 years of working at Stephens Memorial Hospital, Peggy Johnson was honored on her last day at the hospital with a reception at the O.C. Heairren Annex on Friday, July 15. Co-workers, former co-workers and family members where on hand to wish her goodbye and good luck with her retirement. Johnson said she will miss her job in the accounting department and her co-workers a lot after she leaves.
Annual Juried Art Show to open at BFAC on Saturday, July 23
The Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s 31st annual Juried Art Show will open to the public on Saturday, July 23. This year’s show features 86 pieces of art from 55 artists, including paintings, sculpture and mixed media pieces. Breckenridge artist Doylene Land is the show’s juror. Her oil paintings...
Emergency burn ban extended as high heat, drought continue
The Stephens County Commissioners met in an emergency meeting this morning, July 18, to extend the Disaster Declaration for 30 days, banning outdoor burning due to the extreme dry conditions in the county. According to Texas A&M University’s Texas Weather Connection website, Stephens County has an average Keetch-Byram Drought Index...
Falling gas prices trend continues for fifth week
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 19.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.00/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 64.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
Carter A. Fore
Carter Atkinson Fore, 81, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Breckenridge, where he was raised, with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of the Melton Kitchens staff. The family welcomes friends to join them after the Woman’s Forum after Carter’s interment for a reception gathering.
Rogers-Crawford to head Chamber as Interim Executive Director
Former Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rhonda Rogers-Crawford has been named the Interim Executive Director for the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce following the departure of Executive Director Colton Buckley earlier this year. “(Rhonda) brings a wealth of experience to this position, having been the Executive Director in the past,”...
Glenn Rogers discusses doing our part for first responders
It’s been said many times over that a hero is “someone who runs towards danger, while others run away from it,” and over the course of this summer, it would be hard to look at our volunteer firefighters, and other first responders, and see them as anything but heroic.
It’s hot, but how does 2022 compare to past years?
In today’s divisive world, there’s one thing just about everybody around here can agree on: It’s hot. According to the National Weather Service, today’s temperature in Breckenridge hit 104 degrees just before 5 p.m. That makes today, Sunday, July 10, the 33rd day in 2022 with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. The NWS is forecasting continued 100+ degree days for the next seven days. Other weather services are predicting triple-digit temperatures for at least two weeks, some are showing the heat wave to extend possibly three more weeks.
Stephens County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, however most cases are mild
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country and state, Stephens County is also beginning to see a slight uptick of cases locally. However, the number of cases and the severity of the cases are nowhere near where they were during the height of the pandemic, according to Chris Curtis, director of new business for Stephens Memorial Hospital, who tracks COVID cases for Stephens County.
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0