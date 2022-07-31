ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kwch.com

Comments / 10

Michelle Smith-Arnold
5d ago

my friend & I were there for the food. there was a fantastic turn out for the vaccines. when we left the line wrapped around the side of the building !!

Reply
3
Related
KWCH.com

CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Thursday on the outbreaks linked to splash pads at Tanganyika in June 2021. The report highlights the risk of water contamination in splash pads and why it’s important for operators to maintain adequate chlorine levels.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Newton Schools: Skunk situation ‘slowly improving,’ track reopened

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton school district on Wednesday, Aug. 3, provided an update to a stinky situation that’s kept people off the high school track for several days. The district reported progress Wednesday, announcing on its Facebook page that its traps have caught five of the 11...
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Chill-N-Reel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The makers of a unique drink-holder promise their device can help you to catch fish. The Chill-N-Reel is a can cooler with a hand-line fishing reel attached. The hard-shell drink holder promises you can fish without having to put your drink down. Does the Chill-N-Reel work...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Wichita, KS
Vaccines
KWCH.com

Wichita State receives $1 million to assist small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has announced the award of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support Wichita State University’s Office of Innovation and New Ventures formation of the Small Business Digital Transformation (SBDT) Program, which will address technology gaps in the local business ecosystem.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people

A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
WICHITA, KS
WBEC AM

Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window

I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Showing some much deserved love to Promise Thai Cuisine

I asked people online to give me suggestions of restaurants that could use some more love. Places that aren’t too busy, but deserve to be. Sometimes, it’s because they don’t have much of a social media presence, they don’t have any marketing budget, or simply people may not know they exist. Whatever the reason, I’m here to spread love to Promise Thai Cuisine.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accidents Happen#Microchip#The Kansas Humane Society#Petco
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Unprecedented turnout leads to Election-Day issues in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An unprecedented 43 percent of Sedgwick County voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary election. For some voters, that meant longer-than-usual wait times at some polling locations. Short of saying there was a staffing shortage, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the county had an...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KWCH.com

Commission approves pay increase for Sedgwick County detention deputies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to increase starting pay for detention deputies from $19.34 per hour to $23.50. Currently, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports, the jail is staffing one deputy for about 69 to 75 inmates, depending on the shift. The national standard is one deputy for every 30 inmates.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence events

City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT. Renovations moved along...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. MONDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) -- $6,000 Sign-On Bonus | Legend Senior Living| $23.00 - $26.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140419 | Qualifications: • Current license as LPN (as required by state guidelines). •College CPR certification. •Organized, flexible and self-motivated. Legend Senior Living has 13 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man drowns in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
WICHITA, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Week of July 25: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in entry-level manufacturing. MONDAY: Machine Operator - Entry Level | Cox Machine Inc. | Wichita | $15.00 - $21.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130408 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or equivalent •Experience with 3, 5 & 5 axis machines | Cox Machine Inc. has 21 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy