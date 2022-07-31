Woman wanted in deadly stabbing of man at Nashville hotel captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Nashville men have been indicted in an alleged conspiracy to steal firearms licensed federal dealers, the U.S. Dept. of Justice reports. Federal prosecutors say Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, burglarized an automotive repair shop in Middle Tennessee and stole a truck to use in the burglary of a federal firearms licensee (FFL).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO