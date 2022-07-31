Murder investigation in Jackson County after two bodies found

neareport.com
police1.com
Ark. police recruit's death now a criminal investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. — Last month, 38-year-old Vincent Parks died during a department training exercise. He had only been with the Jonesboro Police Department for one month. Now, his death has become a criminal investigation. Vincent Parks died on July 17 while attending his first day at the Central Arkansas...
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
KTLO
Jackson County residents found dead at fire scene; homicide investigation underway
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities Friday night after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents of the state...
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
foxsportstexarkana.com
State Police investigating bodies found inside Jackson County burned home
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating the deaths of two Jackson County individuals that were found dead inside a burned home on the evening of July 29. State law enforcement says they were requested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the discovery of a dead man and woman who were found after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport.
Kait 8
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The suspect in an incident in which a person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival has been identified. The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested on Saturday, July 30. On the night of the incident, Sharp...
Kait 8
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
Kait 8
Dangerous intersection may get an improvement
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering installing a traffic light at the intersection of Highways 18 and 139 north of Monette. Jessica Hogan, a Jordan’s Kwik Shop clerk, said two crashes occurred at the intersection on Wednesday. “We probably have two wrecks per week...
KTLO
Man killed in 1-vehicle Fulton County accident
A man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in eastern Fulton County. Thirty-four-year-old Joey Gaskins of Cherokee Village was pronounced dead at the scene south of Glencoe. According to the Arkansas State Police, Gaskins was traveling on Arkansas Highway 289 when his vehicle ran off the right side...
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
KTLO
1 area man killed, 1 injured in crash at Newport
One area man was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Newport Thursday morning. Killed in the accident was 72-year-old Barry W. Bowman of Horseshoe Bend. Forty-five-year-old Mark Davis of Mammoth Spring, along with men from Jonesboro and Frankston, Texas, were injured and taken to a hospital in Newport for treatment.
KTLO
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
Kait 8
The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Say goodbye to the old Craighead County jail, as the almost 100-year-old building will be torn down for a new project. The building, which is attached to the Craighead County Courthouse, has not been used for the last 30 years, and Judge Marvin Day said they needed to expand.
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We want to send a GR8 job to one Newport native serving in Germany. The U.S. Army recently awarded Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee with the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence. Lee, who is stationed in Kaiserslautern, said in order...
KYTV
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
