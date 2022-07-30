Four-Star corner de-commits from Ohio State

Today has been a give-and-take situation for the Ohio State football team. They earned the commitment of four-star quarterback, Brock Glenn, but lost the commitment of four-star cornerback, Dijon Johnson. The Tampa, Florida, native has an extremely high ceiling and ideal size at 6-foot, 190-pounds and was a consensus top 100 player by nearly every service, so this loss stings.

It is no secret that the last few weeks of recruiting for Ohio State has been downright pathetic, but the ship isn’t sinking. It is not yet time to panic and he may decide to recommit at some point, but it is not a particularly good sign that this de-commitment comes after his visit to Florida.

Johnson’s de-commitment brings the 2023 class down to 19 players, but they still have three cornerbacks that remain committed.