ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Deaf dog survives 3 weeks away from Powell family

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago

A family in Powell lost a dog on July 6th and found the dog on Thursday.

Bud, an American bulldog, lost a lot of weight, but made it through the hot days with very little water and food.

The Griffiths regularly walk their dogs on Bureau of Land Managament land known as the slopes, near Powell.

They were on their way home one day and had lost Bud, who fell out of the back of the pick-up truck.

They searched and searched and after three weeks, Bud survived.

"I was just so happy," said Lexis Griffith. "I didn't like cry or anything but it was just so exciting and I was calling everyone in the family telling them that I had him."

"I couldn't stop smiling," said Halle Griffith. "Until he was being aggressive, then I was kind of like, is he going to come out from this? Is he going to come back to normal? But he did and then I really couldn't stop smiling."

And Bud was a little scared when they first found him.

"He didn't recognize us," said Lexis. "He didn't recognize our dogs. So we just had to feed him treats and he finally came out."

And Bud is deaf.

"We've had to teach him sign language," Halle said.

The Griffiths posted on Facebook and other places and had help from all over the area

The family never lost hope and learned something about dogs and survival.

"Other people shouldn't lose hope if they lose their dogs because dogs are amazing," Lexis said. "'Three weeks is a long time out there with no food or water, anything, no houses. So I just I'm glad we never gave up looking for him."

"It was kind of hard to keep hope when we were doing that," Halle said. "But I guess just don't underestimate your dogs. because he's deaf and survived."

The girls say they'll get a tracker for Bud and have decided not to put him in the back of the pickup truck anymore.

"The vet said he's drinking water and eating well so he's gonna be okay," Lexis said. "He just has to put weight back on."

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
dailyphew.com

This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family

A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Deaf People#American#Bureau Of Land Managament
buzznicked.com

Puppy Hoping To Get Adopted In Shelter Begs For Attention By Smiling At Everyone That Passes By

Stealing the hearts of everyone who passes by, this 8-week old Labrador puppy smiles at anyone who walks by his kennel. The puppy, named Burreaux, even flashes his pearly whites each time he receives a compliment from someone. The puppy’s unique talent was first noticed by a shelter volunteer, Sarah Walton, when she was telling him how good of a boy Burreaux has been. Each compliment that Sarah gave him would result in a large and affable grin from the pup.
PETS
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
dailyphew.com

Abandoned Dog In Backyard Can’t Believe He’s Finally Rescued

A resident of Detroit, Michigan, caught sight of an abandoned puppy in a nearby home’s backyard one day as he was walking home. He was really concerned at the moment since the poor animal was chained up and in bad shape. In order to locate someone who could assist...
DETROIT, MI
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy