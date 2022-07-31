ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tony Finau And Taylor Pendrith Tied For Rocket Mortgage Lead

By LARRY LAGE AP SPORTS WRITER
kslsports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kslsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Verlander wins MLB-leading 15th game, Astros blank Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings for his MLB-leading 15th victory, Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each homered and had three RBIs, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 Thursday night. Verlander (15-3), making his comeback from Tommy John surgery, extended his winning streak to seven starts and moved into a tie with Herb Pennock for 55th place all-time with 241 victories. He gave up two hits, both singles, and struck out five. In addition to leading the majors in wins, Verlander leads with a 1.73 ERA. The right-hander is 11-16 in his career at Progressive Field, where his 5.17 ERA is the highest of any ballpark that he has pitched in more than twice. Will Smith, Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton completed the three-hitter, helping Houston move within 1 1/2 games of the idle Yankees for the best record in the AL.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau’s new deal Thursday night. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists were a league best.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy