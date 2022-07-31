The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!

Concern spreads after at least 24 people are presumed to have died in the Northwest from another record hot week, with more deaths expected to be reported. In Seattle, 6 people died of heat related illness according to the King County Medical Examiner's office of Washington after setting a record for 6 days straight above 90 degrees. The deaths had a wide range of ages from 23 to 77 years old. Eastern Washington is reporting 3 more deaths with no ages listed so far. Officials are expecting the official account to climb as more numbers are counted over the next couple months.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO