The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!

It's summer, better than last summer. Get over it, Summer arrived. Next will be snow and sleet and floods. IF you need advice to drink more fluids and know when it's coolest outside, you need to get outside more. Thank you weather guy for being wrong most the time and right occasionally and still holding a job. Most common sensed people go outside. Kudos to you
FOX 28 Spokane
Another day of difficult winds for firefighters!
We have issued a Weather Authority Alert for air quality concerns. Smoke from surrounding wildfires has been steadily filtering into the Inland northwest by southwesterly winds. Wind gust today remain between 25-35 mph, which makes it difficult for firefighters to get containment and aids in the fast spread of current wildfires.
KHQ Right Now
air wip
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're driving through Spokane or the Inland Northwest today, you're probably seeing and smelling the wildfire smoke in the air. The sudden drop in air quality has promted our weather team to activate a Weather Authoprity Alert. The air quallity in Spokane is in the "moderate"...
MyNorthwest.com
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
KHQ Right Now
OVERVIEW: With multiple wildfires burning in Washington, here's the latest on them all
With multiple wildfires burning in Washington, here's an overview of what's happening with them all. Right now, we're tracking the Lind Fire, the Williams Lake Fire and the Cow Canyon Fire.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
Massive Heat Wave Brings More Death to the Northwest
Concern spreads after at least 24 people are presumed to have died in the Northwest from another record hot week, with more deaths expected to be reported. In Seattle, 6 people died of heat related illness according to the King County Medical Examiner's office of Washington after setting a record for 6 days straight above 90 degrees. The deaths had a wide range of ages from 23 to 77 years old. Eastern Washington is reporting 3 more deaths with no ages listed so far. Officials are expecting the official account to climb as more numbers are counted over the next couple months.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews working to contain 3,200 acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this...
FOX 28 Spokane
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
q13fox.com
Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington
VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
KXLY
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
Gorgeous Bright Blue Washington Lake Is Opposite Of “Devilish” Name
One Of Washington State's Lakes Is The Bluest With The Weirdest Name. What's in a name? One of the bluest lakes in Washington State is named after a fiery hellspawn and it doesn't make sense where such a beautiful place got such a devilish name. A Cool Abandoned Railroad Tunnel...
KHQ Right Now
Local wildlife photographer captures early moments of Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. - Kathy Meader, a local wildlife and nature photographer, understands what it's like to lose everything in a fire: That's why when she saw a large plume of smoke on her way home from shopping, she subbed her groceries for a camera and headed to what would later be known as the Williams Lake Fire.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
KHQ Right Now
Williams Lake Fire: Cheney High School open for evacuees, rodeo grounds open for livestock
CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire is burning 3,200 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place. If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school's address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney. It'll open at 10 p.m.
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
KUOW
Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes
Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
