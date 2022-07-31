Josh Allen: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

clutchpoints.com
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts
Tuesday’s San Francisco 49ers practice was headlined by a scuffle between the offense and defense. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner got into it on two separate occasions. Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner have fought twice in practice. Second scuffle.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 2, 2022 Aiyuk and Warner have both solidified […] The post Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL’s plan on Deshaun Watson ruling is bad news for Browns
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you probably are aware that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans.
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The huge hint that will potentially determine who wins Steelers QB competition
The quarterback competition over at the camp of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be tighter than most people think. Each of Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett is getting a chance to work with the first team in the training camp according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, which gives an idea of just how close the race to the QB1 role is despite many believing that Trubisky is likely to win the role.
Mike McDaniel’s strong response to Preston Williams complaining about lack of ‘opportunity’ with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team. On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Sean McVay reveals surprising Rams receiver who is standing out at training camp
The Los Angeles Rams are loaded on offense. They have what everyone is finally recognizing as a great quarterback in Matthew Stafford. They have a solid running game behind David Akers and they have arguably the league’s best wide receiver in Cooper Kupp. They even went out and added former Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson to give Stafford another weapon. However, it’s been another Rams receiver that has caught the eye of head coach Sean McVay so far at training camp.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets real on early chemistry with A.J. Brown
After building early chemistry over the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason programs, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have picked up where they left off at. The two have been standout performers over the opening days of the Eagles’ training camp schedule. From getting more work in during passing drills to simply going over the playbook with Eagles […] The post Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets real on early chemistry with A.J. Brown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Tua Tagovailoa shares strong words on potential of two promising Dolphins WRs
There is still much uncertainty regarding the backend of the Miami Dolphins’ depth at the wide receiver position heading into the 2022 season. At the least, Braylon Sanders and Erik Ezukanma have continued to make formidable cases to receive a fair share of snaps in the upcoming campaign. Sanders was added to the Dolphins roster […] The post Tua Tagovailoa shares strong words on potential of two promising Dolphins WRs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers coaches reveal Trey Lance attribute that has shined
The San Francisco 49ers have fully committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. After serving as QB2 behind Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie year, Lance is set to take over the starting role this upcoming season. Through training camp, Trey Lance has shown flashes of potential, but he has also struggled.
Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum sent for X-rays, MRI after injury at camp
Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was stepped on during today’s practice. The 25th overall pick was forced to leave practice early. Linderbaum has already received an X-Ray and everything came back good to go. He is also set to receive an MRI, which many believe will come back clean. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh […] The post Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum sent for X-rays, MRI after injury at camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
