Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide

Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
cbs17
1 arrested in Rocky Mount shooting that left victim driving to the hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced Thursday that one person was arrested in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. The shooting victim, identified as Carlos Garrett, 43, drove himself to the hospital after suffering the gunshot wound to the back Wednesday.
WITN
Funeral arrangements set for Wayne Co. deputy killed after Monday standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Wayne County deputy who was killed as a result of Monday’s standoff where he and two other deputies were shot while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers. The Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home says the funeral for Sgt. Matthew...
carolinajournal.com
Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations
As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
WITN
Kinston city officials brainstorm ways to stop the violence and crime
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The last several months have been hectic for the Kinston police department following a number of violent crimes. There were three separate shootings alone during the first week of July. According to the Kinston police department, there have been eight homicides and twenty people injured by gunfire...
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
WITN
Second Wayne County deputy injured in deadly standoff released from ECU Health Medical Center
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second deputy injured in Monday morning’s deadly standoff in Wayne County has been released from the hospital. With an escort of nearly two dozen law enforcement vehicles, Cpl. Andrew Cox left ECU Health Medical Center around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Cox, Deputy Alexander...
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
WITN
‘They protect us’: Memorial held for Wayne Co. deputy who died as a result of Monday standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “They protect us. They’re in our area.” That’s what one Wayne County resident says about supporting the deputies injured or killed in Monday’s standoff. Dave Chartier is showing his support through a bouquet of flowers placed at a memorial outside...
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
New Bern man held on $1.5M bond on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road. During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and […]
WITN
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Sergeant dies after Monday...
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 North Carolina paintball attacks, police say
The suspect was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday and was also cited for an open container of alcohol in his car -- he also has no driver's license, police said.
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
WITN
Craven County car break-ins
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health. A Wayne County deputy has been released from the hospital, while a second deputy has died after Monday’s standoff on Arrington Bridge Road. Updated: 9 hours ago. National Night Out events across ENC. Man charged with assault...
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
