WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5

4d ago
There may be a lot of people out there driving under the effects of sleep deprivation.
KOMO News
Snohomish man driving motorcycle killed in 4-vehicle crash in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A Snohomish man was killed in a four-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Monroe. Investigators said all four vehicles were heading eastbound on Highway 2 around 6:30 p.m. when traffic slowed. One of those cars didn't stop in time, hitting the motorcycle. The...
q13fox.com
3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County
SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
KING-5
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
KGMI
Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
KOMO News
Suspects sought after person shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A person was shot and wounded Wednesday night and police were searching for the suspects who opened fire, authorities said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to their arm before being rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Information about the unidentified victim's condition was pending. Police...
Thieves targeting pedestrians for jewelry in string of Bellevue robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crime that's been reported in California has made its way to Western Washington. So far, police say there have been six cases of thieves stealing jewelry off pedestrians. "The variations in the vehicles, slight variations in the descriptions of the suspects, different ages of the...
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
KOMO News
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition in Harborview Medical Center after he had to be rescued from Lake Washington on Wednesday. Air 4, KOMO News’ helicopter, was over the lake as the incident unfolded. The 25-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders along...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
q13fox.com
Father of missing Oakley Carlson released from jail
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson was released from jail early Wednesday morning. Andrew Carlson was released at about 1 a.m., according to the jail roster in Grays Harbor County. Carlson was convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from another child. This is...
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood
ROCHESTER, Wash. — Manny Roco makes a living restoring, repairing and reselling collector cars. A fire Saturday, fueled by hot, dry conditions on a breezy afternoon, destroyed more than 20 of the cars on his Rochester property. “They are my babies,” said Roco, who was able to salvage a...
KOMO News
Man who stole car from Des Moines gas station with baby inside held on $300k bond
DES MOINES, Wash. — Security cameras at a Des Moines gas station show what police say is Jonathan Cruz just moments before he stole a car, which was left running with a 16-month-old baby inside. It happened back on July 24, at the gas station off Pacific Highway South.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
Family suing Mt. Bachelor after 9-year-old son died in skiing accident
The family of a 9-year-old boy from Tacoma who died in a skiing accident in January 2021 is filing a lawsuit against Mt. Bachelor.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
