Homeowner’s camera captures babysitter raiding child’s piggy bank: North Olmsted Police Blotter

www.cleveland.com
Related
Unlocked Landrover stolen from driveway, purse inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On July 25 at 2:30 a.m. a suspicious man was reported in the area. He was wearing all black clothing, a face covering, and carrying a backpack. Officers found the 26-year-old Lakewood man and discovered he had a warrant for theft from a neighboring community. He was arrested. Fraud, Detroit...
Police locate suspect car in Dailyn Ferguson murder
Police in Lyndhurst say they’ve found the vehicle used by suspects in the murder of Dailyn Ferguson.
Teens point suspected weapons at passing cars and egg another one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Two youths arrested at Solon Home Days, one for striking an officer in the face: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:45 p.m. July 30, police officers working security at Solon Home Days, held at Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road, dealt with a large group of disorderly juveniles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-year-girl arrested after attacking her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July 26...
Lyndhurst police find vehicle sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting
The Lyndhurst Police Department is looking for three men following the recovery of a vehicle detectives were looking for in connection with the fatal Mother's Day shooting of Dailyn B. Ferguson.
Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. July 30, a car crash occurred at Goodnor and Silsby roads. One of the drivers quickly left the scene. About 40 minutes later, police were alerted that the driver was in the area of Cedar Road and Washington Boulevard. Police located the damaged vehicle and the suspect,...
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter. On July 26 at 2:48 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the woman, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident was arrested.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Olmsted Falls police ask residents to stop leaving vehicles unlocked
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- When one hears about another unlocked vehicle rummaged through by an overnight thief stealing loose change, a wallet or more, it’s hard not to think about lessons learned -- of all places -- from “The Simpsons.”. Homer Simpson once had to be told: “Put...
Ulta employee reports several thefts: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 12:03 p.m. July 28, an Ulta employee reported four separate thefts that had occurred between July 20 and July 28, totaling approximately $5,275.
Vehicle in for maintenance stolen from car dealership: Parma Police Blotter
On July 9, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road car dealership after an employee discovered that a Chrysler Pacifica that had been dropped off for service had been stolen. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft: Ridge Road. On July 12, an employee of a Ridge Road staffing...
Drunk driver hides in front yard after hitting guardrail: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On July 16, police were dispatched to Tiedeman Road near I-480 regarding a crash. An arriving officer located a silver pickup truck that had hit a guardrail. Dispatch told the officer that the driver was walking north on Tiedeman Road. The suspect -- who smelled like booze -- was found...
Hammered husband arrested for drunk driving: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 16, police received three silent 911 calls from the same number. When they called back, a Maplewood Road woman answered, saying her husband, who had come home drunk and threw a brick at her car, was at the house and wouldn’t leave. An arriving officer located the...
Woman says husband tried to hold dog hostage: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman arrived at the police station at 12:20 a.m. July 29 and said her husband had kicked in the door at their home and attempted to hold their dog hostage for $50. Officers escorted the woman to her home to collect some belongings so she could stay somewhere else for the night.
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
They hauled away catalytic converters from U-Haul: South Euclid Police Blotter
A field manager for U-Haul reported July 27 that catalytic converters had been cut off three company trucks on their property. The estimated cost of replacement is $5,500. A resident reported at 9:45 p.m. July 28 that her vehicle had been stolen from a driveway after she had left it running to go into the home to gather some belongings.
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
Woman wants yelling friend to leave apartment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 8, police were dispatched to a Tollis Parkway address regarding a disturbance in the apartment complex parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who was in her blue GMC with her kids. She called the police because an ex-boyfriend was trying to make her give him a ride home. He was yelling and pounding on the GMC’s windows.
Police K-9 recovers from stabbing in Lorain
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 6