Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County

UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
Police investigate deadly incident in east Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in east Riverside. Police say that around 9:20 a.m they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. There were also reports of a man...
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
Multiple departments responding to 250-acre fire in Blanco County
BLANCO, Texas - A fire in Blanco County near the Hays County line has led to some evacuations Tuesday afternoon. Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large vegetation fire on FM 165 in the area of Las Colinas Drive. According to Blanco County Emergency Management, the fire is currently estimated at 250 acres by air assets on scene.
Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Hermosa Fire near Wimberley about 5% contained, some homes evacuated
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Officials say a wildfire near Wimberley in Hays County has burned about 35 acres and is about 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and Blanco River. This is off of FM 3237 or Old Kyle Road and River Mountain Road.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
SWAT situation near fast food restaurants in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation near some fast food restaurants in North Austin. Police say the incident is happening in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard near Rutland. There is a barricaded subject, possibly with a weapon, related to...
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
'You couldn't really see anything': Hays County homeowner recalls Smoke Rider fire experience
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said the Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County near Hays County was 60 percent contained Wednesday afternoon. The fire, which started Tuesday around noon, was just 30 percent contained Wednesday morning. "It came super fast, and it was kind...
Smoke Rider Fire: Blanco County fire's forward progression stopped, 60% contained
BLANCO, Texas - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large vegetation fire on FM 165 in the area of Las Colinas Drive in Blanco County near the Hays County line. As of August 3 around 3 p.m., officials estimate the fire has burned about 800 acres and is 60% contained.
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
As renters suffer with no AC, Texas lawmaker pushes for state penalties
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. State Rep. Sheryl Cole said she plans to file legislation to punish those who allow it to go on too long. Thelma Reyes recently...
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
UPDATE: Granite Shoals police chief offered Lago Vista job
The city of Lago Vista officially offered the position of chief of police to Gary Boshears, the current Granite Shoals police chief, on Thursday, Aug. 4. The Lago Vista City Council is expected to officially appoint Boshears on Aug. 18. His last day in Granite Shoals will be Aug. 31. He will be replacing Police Chief Danny Smith, who retired earlier this year.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
