Florida driver arrested after allegedly playing 'bumper cars' in crash

www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
(CNN) — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware's Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf, 43,...
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase
A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who got out of prison decades early with help from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing new felony charges, according to authorities. Andrew Cachu was released in November after Deputy District Attorney Alisa Blair, a close Gascon ally, declined to present...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
A bystander saw ‘something’ stuck in a fence at a Florida park. Then came the rescue
A kitten caught a big break on Tuesday in Broward County after it got trapped in a situation it couldn’t get out of on a brutally hot summer day. According to a tweet from the Miramar Police Department, officers responded to a call about a cat wedged in a chain-link fence after a bystander spotted “something” at Perry Park around 6 p.m.
Chilling reason boy, 13, who died after vomiting & urinating on himself ‘was pinned down by teachers for two hours’
A 13-YEAR-old boy with autism died after vomiting and urinating on himself as he was pinned down by teachers for nearly two hours, according to his family. Max Benson died in November 2018 after he was restrained when he reportedly became violent at the now-closed private Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills, California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major update in case of boy, 4, found dead in freezer after mum smuggled out note as his cause of death is revealed
A CORONER has determined that little Mason Dominguez, four, who was found dead in a garage freezer, had died of blunt force injuries. Mason’s body was discovered last month in his mother's partner Brandon Toseland’s garage inside a trash bag. According to detectives, the boy had been there for at least 10 weeks.
Woman falls off bow of boat and gets sucked under it into propeller, Florida cops say
A tourist was seriously hurt near Destin, Florida, when she got sucked under a moving pontoon boat — straight into its spinning propellers, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Monday, July 25, west of Crab Island in the intracoastal waterway, the sheriff’s office said in...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Ohio teen arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was taken into custody this week for allegedly raping a young girl. In a statement, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the Portsmouth Police Department and Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit contacted the office to report the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant
HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Mom of 3 Dies Hours Before Her 42nd Birthday After Van Driving the Wrong Way Hits Her Car
A mother of three is dead after her vehicle was hit by a truck going the wrong way on a Connecticut highway. On Sunday, Monica Wilson died of fatal injuries one day before her 42nd birthday, per an incident report from Connecticut State Police. An 8-year-old and 7-year-old were in the car with her and suffered minor injuries, police said.
Ohio family of 11 awakened in middle of night by stranger telling them their house was on fire
An Ohio woman saved a family of 11 when she knocked on their front door in the middle of the night to let them know their home was on fire. Haily Moss is seen on the Ring security doorbell camera at Josh Ellis and Brittany Downing's home at 1:06 a.m. EST.
Uber driver charged with murder after ‘shooting pastor dead in road rage attack’
AN Uber driver has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a well-known pastor to death in a bout of road rage. Deshawn Longmire, 23, reportedly shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton after the two got in an argument on the freeway. Witnesses say they saw Longmire and Mouton arguing...
California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition
Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida
A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
Boy, 3, plunges 18 floors to his death after falling through apartment window
A THREE-year-old boy fell to his death from a Chicago highrise last night. According to police, the boy fell out of the window at 7pm. While it is unknown who was with the boy at the time of his death, the windows reportedly open inwards according to a report from CBS.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1