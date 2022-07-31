ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Florida driver arrested after allegedly playing 'bumper cars' in crash

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Cars
Melbourne, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Melbourne, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bumper Cars#Traffic Accident#Mercury#Fox News Digital
truecrimedaily

Ohio teen arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was taken into custody this week for allegedly raping a young girl. In a statement, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the Portsmouth Police Department and Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit contacted the office to report the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
truecrimedaily

Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant

HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida

A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
DELAND, FL
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy