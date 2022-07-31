ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twDEn_0gz7j1Mh00
1 of 8

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational.

Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career.

“It was a bit of a grind at times, and then we kind of came through with some really good shots and made some nice putts,” Stenson said.

He was at 9-under 133, as only 13 players from the 48-man field remained under par.

“Overall, I’m pleased, and we’re at the races,” Stenson said.

Johnson has hit the ball consistently well for two days at Trump National and got enough putts to fall for a 69, leaving him three back and in the final group with Stenson.

Talor Gooch had the best round by three shots, a 64 that moved him into a tie for third at 5 under along with Patrick Reed (73) and Carlos Ortiz (70).

Reed started the second of three rounds tied with Stenson and was keeping pace until he began the back nine with three straight bogeys. He rallied with an eagle late in his round to remain in the mix going into Sunday.

With fast greens, the wind made it tougher to score. Only 14 players shot par or better.

Phil Mickelson was not on that list again. Mired in a slump since a self-imposed four-month layoff, Mickelson could only manage a 73 and was tied for 40th, 15 shots out of the lead.

Since his return, Mickelson has a 74.5 scoring average, including the U.S. Open and British Open, with his lone score under par in the first LIV Golf event outside London.

Stenson is still new to this 54-hole event with a shotgun start, though good golf means he will be starting on the first hole for the second straight time on Sunday, a degree of normalcy for him. What hasn’t been normal is being criticized for pledging his support to Europe in March in becoming Ryder Cup captain, and then signing with the rival league four months later.

Europe has stripped him of is captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy.

“It’s certainly been a busy and emotional week, no question, or 10 days,” Stenson said. “But I was very happy with how I managed to channel the concentration and go out and play the best round of the season yesterday. Like I said, I didn’t have my best stuff today, but I was still focused and good attitude, and that’s what kept me in the ballgame.”

The Swede hasn’t lost his dry humor. Asked if he had a chip on his shoulder, Stenson replied, “I don’t see any.”

Johnson, who had been No. 1 in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods, was the biggest player to sign with Saudi-backed LIV Golf two months ago as it was about to launch.

His last victory was in early 2021 at the Saudi International. He hasn’t won a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament since the Masters in November 2020. He has finished eighth and fourth in is two LIV events, which was worth $1.9 million.

Johnson wasn’t aware when he finished on No. 1 that Stenson had made bogey on the par-5 18th to end his round, reducing the Swede’s margin to three shots.

“He’s definitely in reach for sure, especially around this course,” Johnson said.

___

Comments / 27

Greg Smith
4d ago

Mr. Trump, I thought you wanted to Make America Great Again and here you are supporting a Golf league that is very un American. I am confused.

Reply(2)
11
disc spinner
4d ago

Trump spent a whole year of his presidency playing golf. That is proof he doesn’t care about anyone but himself.

Reply(13)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a “gold rush” for players. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy. Stenson was made aware during his news conference of a report in The Daily Telegraph, later matched by Golf Digest, that Luke Donald would be Europe’s captain.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players

Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinnings has provided an update on the status of the LIV Golf players hoping to still play in the biennial event. At present the European LIV Golf players have not been banned from the Ryder Cup but there are question marks over the futures of their former stalwarts.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Venus Williams loses return to singles play in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better.” Before the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, Williams last played singles in Chicago on Aug. 23, 2021, when she lost to Su-Wei Hseih. Williams played mixed doubles with Jamie Murray at Wimbledon.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Huh takes big leap off bubble with career-best 61 at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — John Huh wasn’t expecting the lowest round of his PGA Tour career Thursday in the Wyndham Championship, and he had no complaints about the score or the timing. Huh made seven of his eight birdie attempts from 10 feet or closer and holed a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Sungjae Im in the final tournament of the regular season. “It’s kind of strange because like earlier I mentioned, I wasn’t really feeling great with my game and (to) shoot my career low, it’s kind of weird,” Huh said. “Sort of mixed feelings, but I’ll take this any day.” Huh needed a round like this. He is No. 120 in the FedEx Cup — with some wiggle room because of the defectors to Saudi-funded LIV Golf — and only the top 125 advance to the lucrative postseason next week and are assured a full PGA Tour card for next season.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu found herself completely exhausted, physically and mentally, after playing a pair of tiebreakers across nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon at the Citi Open on Thursday. “Everything,” the second-seeded Raducanu said afterward, “was tired.” Still, she managed to reach her second quarterfinal of the season by edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) with the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), getting done just before a thunderstorm hit the area, suspending play in other matches at the hard-court tournament. “It’s flooding pretty bad,” Raducanu said during her post-match news conference. “You could probably find a mermaid or something.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy