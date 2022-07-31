ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Back Together Saturday at Gibbs Stadium

By Todd Summers
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RchQf_0gz7igJK00

Spartanburg –

Late Saturday morning the Carolina Panthers hit the field inside Gibbs Stadium for their 4th training camp practice, but first inside the stadium as part of the NFL themed “Back Together Saturday.”

Coach Rhule said he has been very pleased with the teams first 4 practices to get acclimated to football but he and his staff will get a much better gauge of where the team is once they put on Pads Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine. On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants. While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy