Cooling centers serve as refuges for unhoused residents and those without A/C

 5 days ago
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies

Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Transit missing from picture

The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ban single-use polystyrene

Having lived in Portland my whole life, I have developed a great appreciation for the beautiful nature surrounding our city. From our stunning parks, rivers, lakes, and beaches, Oregon has something special to share. Yet, in recent years, the condition of our waterways has been worsening, and plastic pollution is a massive factor.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Thursday will be Portland’s coolest day of the week, and may even include some sprinkles

Portland will start the day cool and cloudy Thursday and even have a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, especially north of the city. The National Weather Service says a cool system out of British Columbia will bring patchy drizzle to the coast and Coast Range early Thursday, and some of that moisture could make it to the lower elevations of the Cowlitz Valley and other southwest Washington areas. No one will see more than a trace of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast

Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Polling Result Never Seen by the City’s Charter Commission Shows Portlanders Overwhelmingly Favored Placing Three Reforms on the Ballot Separately

In April, the North Star Civic Foundation, a good-government think tank, received results of a poll it had commissioned a month earlier to gauge public sentiment about charter reform to change the city of Portland’s form of government. Less than two months later, the 20-member Charter Commission would send its reform package to the November ballot on a 17-3 vote.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Seven deaths being investigated as heat related by Sunday

The deaths include three in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one each in Clackamas and Umatilla counties by July 29, officials said.The deaths of seven people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related." The seven deaths — three in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one each in Clackamas and Umatilla counties — all happened between July 25-29, officials said. "The final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months after...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
