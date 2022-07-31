Cooling centers serve as refuges for unhoused residents and those without A/C

www.oregonlive.com
Related
Emergency sewer repair slows travel in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday
The urgent repair of a 110-year-old sewer main pipe will slow traffic in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday, Aug. 4. Crews from Portland’s Environmental Services will be working 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and occasional Saturdays at the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Knott Street. The project will install a...
Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies
Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
Readers respond: Transit missing from picture
The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
Oregon’s midcentury modern developer Robert Rummer, 95, says he’s ready to build again
Midcentury modern developer Robert (”Bob”) Rummer, 95, has one reaction to the escalating sale price of his once-affordable, glass-walled dwellings: “Who can afford to pay $1.2 million for a house?”. The Oregon homebuilder, who modeled his indoor-outdoor floor plans after prolific tract developer Joseph Eichler’s atrium-centered homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers respond: Ban single-use polystyrene
Having lived in Portland my whole life, I have developed a great appreciation for the beautiful nature surrounding our city. From our stunning parks, rivers, lakes, and beaches, Oregon has something special to share. Yet, in recent years, the condition of our waterways has been worsening, and plastic pollution is a massive factor.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan and officials with the city’s attorney and human resources offices are taking the position that the city will automatically grant any bureau director who chooses to resign a full year or half-year salary as a parting gift. Bureau director contracts with the city stipulate they...
Thursday will be Portland’s coolest day of the week, and may even include some sprinkles
Portland will start the day cool and cloudy Thursday and even have a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, especially north of the city. The National Weather Service says a cool system out of British Columbia will bring patchy drizzle to the coast and Coast Range early Thursday, and some of that moisture could make it to the lower elevations of the Cowlitz Valley and other southwest Washington areas. No one will see more than a trace of precipitation.
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast
Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
Lawsuit challenging ballot language for Portland charter reform measure dismissed on technicality
A Multnomah County judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed last month by a Black business leader that challenged the ballot language for a proposed measure to change Portland’s form of government and the way voters elect members of the City Council. The leader who brought the suit, James...
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
Sherwood house on 20 acres sells for $482,820, $2 over the lowest possible bid in IRS auction
A two-story house on 20 acres in Sherwood, seized by the IRS and auctioned off Monday, Aug. 1, sold for $482,820, which was less than $2 over the lowest possible bid. The 7,897-square-foot house, built in 1987 at 27342 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. “The...
WWEEK
A Polling Result Never Seen by the City’s Charter Commission Shows Portlanders Overwhelmingly Favored Placing Three Reforms on the Ballot Separately
In April, the North Star Civic Foundation, a good-government think tank, received results of a poll it had commissioned a month earlier to gauge public sentiment about charter reform to change the city of Portland’s form of government. Less than two months later, the 20-member Charter Commission would send its reform package to the November ballot on a 17-3 vote.
Seven deaths being investigated as heat related by Sunday
The deaths include three in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one each in Clackamas and Umatilla counties by July 29, officials said.The deaths of seven people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related." The seven deaths — three in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one each in Clackamas and Umatilla counties — all happened between July 25-29, officials said. "The final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months after...
Multnomah County voters could decide in November whether to extend voting rights to noncitizens
Multnomah County voters could decide in November whether to become the first county in Oregon to extend voting rights to residents who are not U.S. citizens. The proposal is among seven changes to the county charter that the volunteer charter review commission will put before voters this fall. The proposal...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1