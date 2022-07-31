At least 7 heat-related deaths in Oregon under investigation, officials say

www.oregonlive.com
That Guy
5d ago
With cooling centers, portable ac being handed out and water available at basically every corner......Darwin was right.
Reply
2
Related
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state. The Beech Creek fire, which began on Monday and has burned more than 200 acres in the Malheur National Forest, is now at 15% containment. There are a total of 238 firefighting personnel on site, and...
Firefighters gain on deadly McKinney fire south of Oregon border; ‘This is a sleeping giant right now’
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers and...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
Gov. Brown declares emergency in Wasco County for growing Miller Road fire
Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Miller Road fire burning in Wasco County, declaring an immediate threat to “life, safety and property” in the area. The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and has burned over 10,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies
Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Emergency sewer repair slows travel in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday
The urgent repair of a 110-year-old sewer main pipe will slow traffic in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday, Aug. 4. Crews from Portland’s Environmental Services will be working 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and occasional Saturdays at the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Knott Street. The project will install a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 2, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 2, 2022.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and testing continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported about 6% fewer reported coronavirus cases last week than the prior week, coinciding with an 8% drop in testing. Reported cases have fallen for the third straight week, to 8,185 reported Wednesday, down from 10,381 reported during the week ending July 12. At-home testing means the state’s official numbers are dramatically undercounted. But among known tests, the share with positive results is inching downward -- hitting 11.5% Wednesday, about a percentage point below the same time last week.
Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again
Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
California fire death toll rises to 4; McKinney wildfire remains out of control near Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon’s midcentury modern developer Robert Rummer, 95, says he’s ready to build again
Midcentury modern developer Robert (”Bob”) Rummer, 95, has one reaction to the escalating sale price of his once-affordable, glass-walled dwellings: “Who can afford to pay $1.2 million for a house?”. The Oregon homebuilder, who modeled his indoor-outdoor floor plans after prolific tract developer Joseph Eichler’s atrium-centered homes...
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan and officials with the city’s attorney and human resources offices are taking the position that the city will automatically grant any bureau director who chooses to resign a full year or half-year salary as a parting gift. Bureau director contracts with the city stipulate they...
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Business development program helps expand child care in central Oregon
Child care provider Damaris Elix knows firsthand how hard it can be to find day care in central Oregon. After Elix moved to the United States from Guatemala in 2013, she struggled to find care for her son who has cerebral palsy. Good programs were either far from her home in Bend, had long waiting lists or were too expensive, she said. Unable to find a spot, Elix stayed home with her son until he started kindergarten.
Man charged in fatal May shooting at Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade deemed unfit to stand trial
The man charged with shooting and killing a woman along the Eastbank Esplanade in May was deemed unfit to stand trial Tuesday. Wyatt Storm Belcher, 25, will be transported to Oregon State Hospital in Salem after Multnomah Circuit Court Judge Nan Waller ruled that he is not able to assist his lawyer in his criminal case.
Readers respond: Transit missing from picture
The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3