Oregon State

At least 7 heat-related deaths in Oregon under investigation, officials say

By Zaeem Shaikh
 5 days ago
That Guy
5d ago

With cooling centers, portable ac being handed out and water available at basically every corner......Darwin was right.

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies

Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and testing continue to fall

Oregon health officials reported about 6% fewer reported coronavirus cases last week than the prior week, coinciding with an 8% drop in testing. Reported cases have fallen for the third straight week, to 8,185 reported Wednesday, down from 10,381 reported during the week ending July 12. At-home testing means the state’s official numbers are dramatically undercounted. But among known tests, the share with positive results is inching downward -- hitting 11.5% Wednesday, about a percentage point below the same time last week.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again

Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
The Oregonian

Business development program helps expand child care in central Oregon

Child care provider Damaris Elix knows firsthand how hard it can be to find day care in central Oregon. After Elix moved to the United States from Guatemala in 2013, she struggled to find care for her son who has cerebral palsy. Good programs were either far from her home in Bend, had long waiting lists or were too expensive, she said. Unable to find a spot, Elix stayed home with her son until he started kindergarten.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Transit missing from picture

The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

