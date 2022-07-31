Grambling legend Wilbert Ellis hosts annual baseball camp

www.knoe.com
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
Louisiana Tech kicks off first fall practice under Sonny Cumbie
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech first fall practice under first year head coach Sonny Cumbie is in the books. With their season opener against Missouri on the horizon, getting the first practice jitters was a big help for the Bulldogs.
Louisiana Tech quarterback competition heats up as fall camp kicks off
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the Bulldogs fall camp begins, the number one story is the quarterback competition between Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil. Luckily for Tech, both players have experience under head coach Cumbie’s offense with their time at TCU (Downing) and Texas Tech (McNeil). Only time will tell on who will take the field against Missouri on September 1st as the lead signal caller.
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teases run for Lt. Governor in West Monroe
West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - In a speech at the Ouachita Green Awards Luncheon, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teased a run for lieutenant governor. “In the past, speakers haven’t made those trips and seen the actual needs of those communities,” Schexnayder told KNOE. “My goal was to go out and set a path to be able to see what communities needed and how I could help as a Speaker of the House.”
Monroe Army Veteran speaks out in favor of PACT Act
Cassidy says studies show the act will do little to bring down costs and could raise taxes.
Zoo Buddy: Armadillos!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Astra! She is one of four baby nine-banded armadillos at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. General Curator Lisa Taylor says the armor is their protection from predators and it even extends to their heads!. She says they have very good hearing and olfactory senses.
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
Be cautious at school drop-offs, don’t unbuckle kids before you stop
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - ArkLaMiss students are preparing to return to school and that means more traffic in school zones. There are some tips to remember as families start heading back. CJ Beck, Captain with the West Monroe Police Dept., says that people need to watch as they are commuting.
