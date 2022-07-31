alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Crawford County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Roscommon County in northern Michigan Southeastern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan Eastern Missaukee County in northern Michigan Western Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1101 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moorestown, or 12 miles northwest of Houghton Lake, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1043 AM, Wexford County Airport gusted to 55 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Houghton Lake around 1110 AM EDT. South Higgins Lake, Higgins Lake, North Higgins Lake and Roscommon County Airport around 1115 AM EDT. Roscommon around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include South Branch Township, Luzerne, Rose Township and Mack Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Polk County in central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 640 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Four Corners to Champions Gate, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Loughman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the highest expected temperatures have already occurred, low temperatures in the mid 70s tonight will not provide much relief from the heat.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fresno by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Fresno FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN FRESNO COUNTY At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms moving out of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Upper Burnt Corral, Florence Lake, High Sierra, West Woodchuck Meadow, Lake Thomas Edison, Kaiser Point and Blackcap Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Rio Arriba; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Rio Arriba. In northwest New Mexico, San Juan. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over La Jara Wash, Frances Creek, and Gobernador Canyon. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Navajo Lake State Park. - This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 89 and 127. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Temperatures and heat indices will continue to fall tonight with muggy conditions expected overnight. Another hot and humid day is expected for Friday, though not as oppressive as today.
Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Doddridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Doddridge, north central Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Salem, or 11 miles northwest of Weston, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salem, West Milford, New Milton, Avon and Wolf Summit. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 60 and 73. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure A strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of north central Big Horn, central Yellowstone and southeastern Treasure Counties through 700 PM MDT At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm wind gusts over eastern Yellowstone county, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hardin, Custer, Worden, Crow Agency, Ballantine and Pompeys Pillar. This advisory does not include the city of Billings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hudspeth and east central El Paso Counties through 645 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Indian Cliffs Ranch, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Clay, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Clay; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, northeastern Alachua, southwestern Baker, northwestern Putnam, Union, southern Clay and southern Columbia Counties through 830 PM EDT At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Bardin. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Columbia and Fort White. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Temperatures and heat indices will continue to fall tonight with muggy conditions expected overnight. Another hot and humid day is expected for Friday, though not as oppressive as today.
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Hutchinson, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Donley; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong, eastern Carson, southeastern Hutchinson, Gray, Roberts and Donley Counties through 730 PM CDT At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles northwest of Codman to 3 miles northwest of Lefors to 6 miles southwest of Clarendon. Movement was east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pampa, Clarendon, Miami, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Goodnight, Lora, Kingsmill, Alanreed, Codman and Greenbelt Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax, Prince William by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:06:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX AND EAST CENTRAL PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada, northeast Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In northeast Nevada, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and Southwest Elko County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the highest expected temperatures have already occurred, low temperatures in the mid 70s tonight will not provide much relief from the heat.
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central El Paso County through 645 PM MDT At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Peterson AFB, or 11 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Peterson AFB around 620 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cimarron Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mercer, central Montgomery and central Bucks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fricks, or 22 miles north of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lansdale, Perkasie, Doylestown, Souderton, Bedminster, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, New Hope, Dublin, Fricks, Ottsville, Pipersville, Erwinna, Gardenville, Lumberville, Telford, Sellersville, North Wales and New Britain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
