Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

www.nbcconnecticut.com
Related
Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
Two Connecticut residents died in crash on I-290 in Worcester
Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday morning.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck in Hamden Has Died: Police
A 36-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Hamden Wednesday night has died, according to police. David Welch, 36, of Hamden, was crossing Dixwell Avenue, near George Street, around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Dixwell Avenue hit him, police said. First responders treated Welch at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting
Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street shortly before midnight after getting two separate ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire at 20 Bond Street. While at the...
Connecticut horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
A woman is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing horses at White Birch Farm in Portland.
WTNH.com
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven. Officers responded to a single-car crash on Orchard Street, between Munson and Henry streets, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the driver, Elias Hnini, unresponsive. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
IDs Released For Connecticut Duo Killed In Rollover Crash On I-290 In Worcester
Authorities have identified the Connecticut duo killed in a morning rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester as Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, Conn. The duo was killed after their pickup truck rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, Massachusetts...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Home in Newington
Several firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home in Newington Thursday afternoon. Officials said a structure fire broke out on Old Farms Drive. Crews are fighting the blaze in the extreme heat. It's unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times
Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on...
Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
communityadvocate.com
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
NBC Connecticut
5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport
Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts. The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
Comments / 0