Home invasion at Gull Run Apartments leads to one person shot, two hurt

wwmt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
WWMT
Thousands of West Michigan residents await power restoration late Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Areas of West Michigan were littered with fallen trees, scattered limbs and downed power lines Thursday. Wednesday's heavy rain and powerful winds wiped out power to tens of thousands of homes for nearly 24 hours. Power outages: Severe storms cut power to nearly 50,000 people in...
WWMT
Severe storms cut power to nearly 50,000 people in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Storms that blew across West Michigan Wednesday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the state. In West Michigan, there were 969 outages, affecting 48,353 people, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Consumers Energy. Storm damage: Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong...
WWMT
Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong winds brings damage and power outages Thursday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of customers woke up in the dark Thursday morning after strong storms swept through West Michigan overnight. 6 a.m.: Stoplights are out at the Howard Street/Stadium Drive intersection. 6:30 a.m.: Tree in the road in Oshtemo:. As of 6:45 a.m. the following counties were experiencing...
WWMT
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a collaboration with the governors of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to build a road trip route specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
WWMT
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
WWMT
"None of us can look away:" Whitmer rallies canvassers at kickoff event in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rallied her supporters in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning at a canvass kickoff event, as Michigan voters took to the polls around the state to choose her competitor for November. During Tuesday's primary election, Whitmer advocated for canvassers to keep up the momentum...
WWMT
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
High demand, inflation, supply chain issues threaten food bank operations
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — As inflation soars, food banks are feeling the impacts. Demand has remained high since the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors are only adding to it. "Because of inflation, gas prices, and rent going up– all of those factors– [people] do not have enough money to pay their bills at the end of the day," Peter Vogel, CEO of the South Michigan Food Bank, said. "We’re finding they come in and are able to offset some of the costs of food by being able to acquire food. It helps them pay rent, gas to get to work, and all of those other things that make a huge difference.”
WWMT
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
WWMT
Primary Election: The candidates battling to face Governor Whitmer in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Polls closed in most of Michigan and clerks started counting ballots Tuesday night statewide in the state's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters could cast their votes in person at their local polling place until 8 p.m. Ballot: Aug. 2 Primary...
WWMT
AP: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Associated Press and multiple other news outlets called Michigan's Republican gubernatorial race for Trump endorsed candidate Tudor Dixon Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. With 41% of the vote at the time and 16% of precincts reporting statewide, the unofficial results showed Dixon receiving more than 105,000 votes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
'Smooth and successful': Secretary of State reports no major issues in August primary
LANSING, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- "Smooth and successful.” That's what Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling Tuesday's election. Secretary Benson says the biggest takeaway from the August Primary is that Michigan elections are secure and safe and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.
WWMT
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
WWMT
Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial candidacy for governor and will take on Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon made history as the Michigan Republican party’s first-ever woman nominee for governor. Dixon is a business woman, mom and conservative media commentator. Election Results: Aug....
Comments / 0