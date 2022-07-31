Home invasion at Gull Run Apartments leads to one person shot, two hurt

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — As inflation soars, food banks are feeling the impacts. Demand has remained high since the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors are only adding to it. "Because of inflation, gas prices, and rent going up– all of those factors– [people] do not have enough money to pay their bills at the end of the day," Peter Vogel, CEO of the South Michigan Food Bank, said. "We’re finding they come in and are able to offset some of the costs of food by being able to acquire food. It helps them pay rent, gas to get to work, and all of those other things that make a huge difference.”

