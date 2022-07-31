Springfield man arrested for allegedly selling stolen items from burglary

www.wcax.com
Caught on Camera: Suspect stealing from North Springfield hardware store
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for another person tied to a burglary at the Bibens Ace Hardware in North Springfield. Police say the person was caught on camera stealing from the hardware store last Friday at about 3:45 a.m. Investigators say the store was forced...
Police identify suspect in Bennington shooting death, plan arrest warrant
Investigators said the dead man, Patrick Mullinex of Springfield, Vermont, was shot multiple times inside an apartment on Pleasant Street. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify suspect in Bennington shooting death, plan arrest warrant.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and 'Defeat the Peak'. It's a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to "Defeat the Peak." Updated: 8 hours ago. The future of Vermont organic dairy farming now that Horizon Organic has ended its contracts with...
Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was shot dead inside of a Bennington apartment on Wednesday, and the incident has shaken up the community.
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.
mynbc5.com
Man arrested after ramming cars
BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
newportdispatch.com
Police make arrest after burglary in Springfield
NORTH SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Tuesday after police say he rammed into several cars in Bethel. Vermont State Police say they got a call Monday about a man shooting a rifle on Fire Lane and driving into vehicles. Police say no actual shooting occurred, but...
newportdispatch.com
Shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of shots fired on Valley Street at around 12:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the area, conducted interviews, and collected evidence. No one sustained injuries in the shooting, police say. The...
Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence. Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Single-vehicle crash in Guilford leads to arrest
GUILFORD — A 19-year-old woman from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Guilford yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Coolidge Highway, by Tyler Hill Road, at around 8:50 p.m. Police identified the driver as Ashley S. Hasan, of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Hasan was placed under arrest for attempted...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for ramming several vehicles in Bethel
BETHEL — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Bethel yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane at around 8:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police say no actual shooting occurred but several vehicles were rammed. Police identified the suspect...
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of three people, two of them children. We have very few details at this time, but we know it happened at a residence in Northfield, New Hampshire, and it involves an adult woman and two juveniles. Police are...
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
WMUR.com
Man charged with killing mother in murder-on-the-high-seas case to remain detained
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford...
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bomb threats have been targeting higher education institutions across the United States, including some in our region. Wednesday, CCV in Newport, Southern Vermont College in Bennington and the University of Vermont in Burlington all got calls. UVM tells us they received a call consistent with false...
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
