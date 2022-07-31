Shooting in Portland's Old Town leaves one dead, two injured

www.kgw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
KGW
Uber driver recovering after deadly North Portland shooting
Josiah Kuehl was shot and wounded the night of July 19 while doing a drop-off in Kenton. His passenger died in the hail of bullets.
KXL
Victim Stabbed To Death In Old Town, Suspect Arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was stabbed to death in the Old Town district on Tuesday morning. They were assaulted at Northwest 5th and Davis just after 9:00am. Officers from the Central Bike Squad arrested the suspect. This is the 53rd homicide of the year in the city and...
Second man charged with murder in fatal shooting during Portland pot shop robbery
Another man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a North Portland pot shop in 2020. Prosecutors have unsealed a secret indictment against Dan Gajhabuka, alleging the now-20-year-old participated in the robbery and killing of Michael Arthur, an employee at Cured Green marijuana dispensary, on Dec. 14, 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
Shooting In Milwaukie Wounds One, Suspect Arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A person was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday night and the shooter was arrested. The shooting happened on Main Street near Jefferson Street. Police believe the victim and suspect did not know each other. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been identified.
kptv.com
Man injured in shootout in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting near Northeast Everett Street and Northeast Grand Avenue, Thursday morning. Portland Police received a call at about 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.
Portland police make arrest in connection with activist's 2019 killing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly three years after a Portland activist was struck and killed in a seemingly deliberate hit-and-run, police say that they have arrested a man for his murder. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 12, police responded to reports of a crash and "shots fired" incident near...
Portland Uber driver recounts shooting that left him injured, passenger dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Josiah Kuehl survived a deadly shooting last month while driving for Uber. The husband and father of three is beyond grateful to be alive, but he still has a long way to go before he feels like himself again. "The biggest, hardest hit is I can't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
Officials identify man killed in Old Town shooting that injured 2
Officials identified the man killed in the Old Town shooting that left two others injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukie, suspect in custody
Police are on the scene at Libbie's Restaurant on Southeast Main Street Wednesday evening after reported gunfire.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
‘Our leadership is failing:’ Portland man witnesses second shooting in two months
A shooting Friday night in a popular Portland entertainment district became a close call for many caught in the middle of it.
Comments / 1