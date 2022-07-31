WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Lee Center

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 staff ventured out to West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse at a property of the Syracuse Land Bank. The Syracuse Land Bank is a public authority created by the city and the county to deal with vacant or abandoned properties. They take ownership of properties by tax foreclosure, and their goal is to get the properties repositioned to get back into productive use. That way, neighborhoods can be improved and people can live inside the buildings.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO