WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Lee Center

Volunteering at Hillside and The Salvation Army
(WSYR-TV) — Karinda Shanes, Hillside Regional Executive Director of Hillside Family Agencies talked with Steve and Kim Infanti about United Way’s volunteer initiative and what the 30-plus volunteers are doing for her organization. “We have over 30 volunteers in our area and on our campus and they are...
United Way of CNY celebrates 100 years
(WSYR-TV) — Today is a special day for the United Way of Central New York and all the organizations it helps across the community. While celebrating the Day of Caring, the United Way is also celebrating its 100th anniversary. More than 850 people are volunteering to give back to...
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
United Way highlights the Samaritan Center
(WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York works all year with agencies and volunteers to give back to the community in the Syracuse area. During the Day of Caring, one of the highlights includes the Samaritan Center, which provides meals for those in need. The center is open 365 days a year, serving folks across Central New York no matter the date, no matter the circumstance.
Over 850 volunteers take part in United Way of CNY ‘Day of Caring’ event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York celebrated its 100th anniversary with a massive volunteer event. It was all part of the organization’s “Day of Caring.”. Over 850 volunteers from across CNY took part in the community-wide coordination. Volunteers gathered at nearly 100...
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
NewsChannel 9 volunteering with Syracuse Land Bank
(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 staff ventured out to West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse at a property of the Syracuse Land Bank. The Syracuse Land Bank is a public authority created by the city and the county to deal with vacant or abandoned properties. They take ownership of properties by tax foreclosure, and their goal is to get the properties repositioned to get back into productive use. That way, neighborhoods can be improved and people can live inside the buildings.
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
Three sisters advocating for agriculture in New York through social media
POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three sisters who work on their family farm in Marietta, Maple Lane Farms, are getting more people interested in agriculture through social media. 21-year-old Claudia Leubner, 17-year-old JoJo Leubner, and 23-year-old Evelyn Stout refer to themselves as the “nyfarmgirls”. They became interested in agriculture when they were younger.
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13
Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
SCSD’s Building Men program hosts discussion on gun violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District Building Men Program completed its Building Men Summer Institute programming with an Olympics event designed by Syracuse Football team captain Chris Elmore. This summer, the students were invited to participate in Building Men programming through a football camp at Roberts...
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Zoo director talks about planning for Onondaga County aquarium, including hints at possible exhibit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than 24 hours after the Onondaga County Legislature voted to approve building an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the project’s planners held an impromptu meeting to discuss the next steps. In the near future, the county will request proposals from companies interested...
Inner Harbor businesses say aquarium vote is a win for tourism industry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project was hotly debated as many people felt the money should be spent elsewhere but for the General Manager at Aloft Hotel on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the 9-8 vote was one he’s been waiting for ever since the proposal was first announced.
The 1 Baseball Hall of Fame Item Too Creepy for Cooperstown
Wait... Serial killer John Wayne Gacy has ties to Cooperstown? Sort of. My girlfriend and I recently attended the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Why? Because we both have a rather bizarre -- and perhaps unhealthy? -- fascination with serial killers, and we heard they had Ted Bundy's murder car.
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
