ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heat wave expected to hit Iowa this week with highs of 102 possible

kiwaradio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Nebraska#Weather#Iowans
iheart.com

Most of Iowa Under Heat Advisory

(Des Moines, IA) -- Nearly all of Iowa is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) due to forecasted temperatures in the 90s and triple digit heat index values ranging from 98-to 105 degrees. The National Weather Service says heat and humidity will be the main weather story...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Weather Service: Heat Advisory Today (Tuesday); Take Precautions

Northwest Iowa — Parts of nine states, including about two-thirds of the state of Iowa have a Heat Advisory today. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says it’s uncomfortably steamy, especially across western and central Iowa. We’re entering a prolonged heat wave that is expected to...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Secretary Naig talks about Iowa’s dry conditions

IARN — As I start work on this story, we are waiting for the start of yet another heat advisory. While this week’s forecast has turned out not to be quite as hot as first thought, we will still be roasting. The next couple of days are going to bring a lot of stress to crops, especially when we aren’t cooling down very much at night.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages

Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th

Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
kiwaradio.com

USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa

IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan

(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
IOWA STATE
K92.3

My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA AGENCIES PREPARE DROUGHT EMERGENCY PLANS

THREE IOWA AGENCIES ARE DEVELOPING GUIDELINES AND REAL-TIME RESOURCES FOR CITY AND COUNTY OFFICIALS WHO MAY HAVE TO RESTRICT WATER USAGE DURING A DROUGHT EMERGENCY. TIM HALL OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS THE FIRST-EVER STATE “DROUGHT PLAN” WOULD LEAVE DECISIONS ABOUT LIMITING WATER USAGE TO LOCAL OFFICIALS.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
NEWTON, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Drought concerns grow in Iowa

DES MOINES -- Very little precipitation across the state resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications. Topsoil moisture condition rated...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy