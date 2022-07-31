Heat wave expected to hit Iowa this week with highs of 102 possible

kiwaradio.com
Almanac predicts snow from October to March & wintertime lows of -40 for Iowa
DES MOINES — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Most of Iowa Under Heat Advisory
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nearly all of Iowa is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) due to forecasted temperatures in the 90s and triple digit heat index values ranging from 98-to 105 degrees. The National Weather Service says heat and humidity will be the main weather story...
Weather Service: Heat Advisory Today (Tuesday); Take Precautions
Northwest Iowa — Parts of nine states, including about two-thirds of the state of Iowa have a Heat Advisory today. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says it’s uncomfortably steamy, especially across western and central Iowa. We’re entering a prolonged heat wave that is expected to...
Secretary Naig talks about Iowa’s dry conditions
IARN — As I start work on this story, we are waiting for the start of yet another heat advisory. While this week’s forecast has turned out not to be quite as hot as first thought, we will still be roasting. The next couple of days are going to bring a lot of stress to crops, especially when we aren’t cooling down very much at night.
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan
(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent
The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
IOWA AGENCIES PREPARE DROUGHT EMERGENCY PLANS
THREE IOWA AGENCIES ARE DEVELOPING GUIDELINES AND REAL-TIME RESOURCES FOR CITY AND COUNTY OFFICIALS WHO MAY HAVE TO RESTRICT WATER USAGE DURING A DROUGHT EMERGENCY. TIM HALL OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS THE FIRST-EVER STATE “DROUGHT PLAN” WOULD LEAVE DECISIONS ABOUT LIMITING WATER USAGE TO LOCAL OFFICIALS.
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Save Money On Back-To-School Clothes In Iowa This Weekend
Those who live in Iowa or are close enough to travel to the Hawkeye state can save money on clothes this weekend. The annual Tax-Free Weekend holiday happens this weekend and it's a great way to save 7% on most clothing items before the kiddos head back to school. Iowa's...
Drought concerns grow in Iowa
DES MOINES -- Very little precipitation across the state resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications. Topsoil moisture condition rated...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
