Detectives Arrest Two, Seize Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl in Friday Search Warrant
Seattle Police Detectives concluded an investigation Friday afternoon into a source of supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle. SWAT officers served a search warrant at a Renton home and recovered the following.
-17 grams of methamphetamine
-3 ounces of powder cocaine
-2.5 ounces of crack cocaine
-Approximately 600 fentanyl pills
-$11,000 in US currency
-Colt 38 special revolver with ammunition
While serving the warrant, police arrested two men — a 27-year-old and a 26-year-old– and booked them into King County Jail on drug charges and outstanding warrants.
Comments / 7