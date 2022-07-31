ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives Arrest Two, Seize Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl in Friday Search Warrant

By Detective Patrick Michaud
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzs3M_0gz7cOGG00

Seattle Police Detectives concluded an investigation Friday afternoon into a source of supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle. SWAT officers served a search warrant at a Renton home and recovered the following.

-17 grams of methamphetamine

-3 ounces of powder cocaine

-2.5 ounces of crack cocaine

-Approximately 600 fentanyl pills

-$11,000 in US currency

-Colt 38 special revolver with ammunition

While serving the warrant, police arrested two men — a 27-year-old and a 26-year-old– and booked them into King County Jail on drug charges and outstanding warrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drvPw_0gz7cOGG00

