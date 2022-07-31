Detectives Arrest Two, Seize Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl in Friday Search Warrant

A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO