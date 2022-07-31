Elon Musk slams Wikipedia for restricting edits to “recession” page

www.teslarati.com
Tesla and SpaceX among companies analyzed in global AI report
Tesla and SpaceX were listed as top companies analyzed in the global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions Market Report. Tesla was also mentioned as a top company in an Intellgent Driving market report. In June Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla’s AI Day would be on September 30 since Tesla...
Elon Musk: next Tesla Gigafactory location could be announced this year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced at the company’s annual Shareholder Meeting earlier today that the automaker could announce its plans for its next Gigafactory location this year. During a speech at the company’s Cyber Roundup at Gigafactory Texas, Musk talked in-depth about the company’s automotive production facilities.
Elon Musk’s countersuit against Twitter will be made public on August 5
Judge Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court permitted Elon Musk to make his countersuit against Twitter public on August 5. Musk initially asked to make his Twitter countersuit public two days earlier, on August 3, before the Annual Tesla Shareholders Meeting in Texas. According to a Reuters source, the countersuit may be released a bit sooner. It could be made public a day earlier, on Thursday, August 4.
Twitter Delivers New Legal Smackdown in Elon Musk Feud
Twitter’s lawyers assailed Elon Musk in a new court filing on Thursday, claiming that the billionaire is trying to extricate himself from his $44 billion acquisition agreement because “the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth”—have declined in value.The attorneys rebuffed the notion that Musk had somehow been “hoodwinked” into agreeing to buy the company, noting that he is a “billionaire founder of multiple companies” and has been “advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers.”The filing, made in the Delaware Court of Chancery, was submitted in reply to a separate brief Musk had filed late last month. Strangely,...
Elon Musk joins the Nelk Boys on Full Send podcast
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently joined the Nelk Boys for an episode of the “Full Send” podcast, which is set to be released on YouTube tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST. For those who are not familiar, Nelk is a Canadian-based content creation group which was founded by Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani. Popular YouTuber SteveWillDoIt is also close with the group and one of its main members, as well as Salim “Salim the Dream” Sirur. Other members include John Shahidi and Aaron Steinberg, who were both present with Forgeard and Sirur on the Musk episode.
Pete Buttigieg: “Tesla is the largest producer of EVs in the country”
In an interview with Yahoo! Finance’s Andy Serwer, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that Tesla is the largest producer of EVs in this country. He also gave Tesla the credit for its role as a leader in the EV revolution. The interview aired on July 20, 2022, and...
Top 15 questions Tesla investors want answered during the Cyber Roundup 2022
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming annual shareholding meeting is quite unique. Based on trademark filings from the company and its scheduled livestream on YouTube, Tesla seems to be rebranding its annual meeting of stockholders as the “Cyber Roundup.” Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the meeting is notable. Tesla’s...
Twitter subpoenas records from Morgan Stanley amid Elon Musk lawsuit
Twitter has subpoenaed records from Morgan Stanley as part of its ongoing legal battle against Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Morgan Stanley was Musk’s chief financial adviser during his bid to acquire the social media company for $44 billion. The investment management and financial services company also pledged up to $5.5 billion in financing for the buyout.
Tesla shareholders arrive at the Cyber Roundup
Tesla’s Cyber Roundup shareholder meeting is happening today at 4:30 CST and Tesla shareholders are already arriving. My friend and fellow Baton Rouge citizen,. Will Sellers was one of the shareholders who was randomly selected to attend the Cyber Roundup. Will and I are both members of the Louisiana Tesla Ownes and Dreamers group on Facebook.
