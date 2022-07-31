ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Decreasing ‘Stablecoin Circulation’ Despite Increase in Bitcoin Price Could Suggest Upcoming Breakout

The decreasing supply of stablecoins circulating could suggest that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) is set to breakout upwards in the near future, based on historical data. That’s according to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, which noted in a new report that the circulating supply of leading stablecoins Tether ($USDT) and...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

3 Days After Vitalik Calls Saylor a ‘Total Clown’, MicroStrategy Announces a New CEO

Based on what Nasdaq-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced on Tuesday (August 2), the firm will have a new CEO as of August 8. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it had “purchased 21,454 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $250 million” to use as a “primary treasury reserve asset.”
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Crypto Analyst Explains Why We Could Expect a Bitcoin Rally Soon

The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) has flashed a rare bottom signal for only the fourth time in its existence, suggesting the bear market may soon be over and that BTC’s price could soon start recovering after at one point being down 74% from its peak. According to widely-followed cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Bitcoin Network#Cloud Mining#Mining Pool#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Google#Mit
cryptoglobe.com

Swiss Bank Sygnum Launches Cardano ($ADA) Staking Service

Cryptocurrency-friendly Swiss bank Sygnum, which calls itself the “world’s first digital asset bank,” has expanded its staking offering with the launch of a Cardano ($ADA) staking service, allowing clients to earn yield on their ADA holdings. According to an announcement the bank made, Sygnum’s staking serves are...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: The Incredibly Fast Growth of Cardano’s NFT Ecosystem

The “Mary” upgrade — applied to the Cardano mainnet on March 1 — introduced multi-asset support, which enabled the minting of NFTs. Since then, the rate of growth of Cardano’s NFT ecosystem has surprised even IOG Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson. On 18 February 2021,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Lower Bets on $ADA, Multi-Asset Products as Interest in $BTC Rises

Institutional investors have lowered their bets on investment products offering them exposure to Cardano ($ADA) and to multiple cryptocurrencies while increasing their bets on products offering exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC). According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, cryptocurrency investment products saw $81 million worth of inflows...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano’s EVM-Compatible Sidechain Nears 100,000 Wallet Addresses, Surpasses 7.5 Million Transactions

Cardano ($ADA) has seen Milkomeda C1, its Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible sidechain which enables Ethereum decentralized applications to be deployed on the Cardano ecosystem, surpass the 7.5 million transaction mark as it nears 100,000 wallet addresses. According to an update shared by Nico Arqueros, CEO and co-founder of blockchain startup dcSpark...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: iPhone Version of dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Now Has a DApp Browser

On Tuesday (August 2), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to the iOS version of its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy