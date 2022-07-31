www.cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Decreasing ‘Stablecoin Circulation’ Despite Increase in Bitcoin Price Could Suggest Upcoming Breakout
The decreasing supply of stablecoins circulating could suggest that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) is set to breakout upwards in the near future, based on historical data. That’s according to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, which noted in a new report that the circulating supply of leading stablecoins Tether ($USDT) and...
3 Days After Vitalik Calls Saylor a ‘Total Clown’, MicroStrategy Announces a New CEO
Based on what Nasdaq-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced on Tuesday (August 2), the firm will have a new CEO as of August 8. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it had “purchased 21,454 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $250 million” to use as a “primary treasury reserve asset.”
Why Ethereum’s Merge Is “Likely as a Big a Deal As the BTC Halving”, Explains Analyst
On Thursday (April 4), popular New Zealand based crypto analyst and influencer Lark Davis explained why Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake) could be more important than some people realize. Here is how Ethereum Foundation...
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Explains Why We Could Expect a Bitcoin Rally Soon
The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) has flashed a rare bottom signal for only the fourth time in its existence, suggesting the bear market may soon be over and that BTC’s price could soon start recovering after at one point being down 74% from its peak. According to widely-followed cryptocurrency...
Swiss Bank Sygnum Launches Cardano ($ADA) Staking Service
Cryptocurrency-friendly Swiss bank Sygnum, which calls itself the “world’s first digital asset bank,” has expanded its staking offering with the launch of a Cardano ($ADA) staking service, allowing clients to earn yield on their ADA holdings. According to an announcement the bank made, Sygnum’s staking serves are...
$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Surpasses 3,000 for First Time
The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has reached a new milestone above the 3,000 mark for the first time in the cryptocurrency’s history as developers work on it ahead of the Vasil hard fork and as its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem grows. According to...
$ADA: The Incredibly Fast Growth of Cardano’s NFT Ecosystem
The “Mary” upgrade — applied to the Cardano mainnet on March 1 — introduced multi-asset support, which enabled the minting of NFTs. Since then, the rate of growth of Cardano’s NFT ecosystem has surprised even IOG Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson. On 18 February 2021,...
ZB, Which Itself ‘World’s Most Secure Digital Asset Exchange’, Seemingly Hacked
On Wednesday (August 3), blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that around $4.8 million has been transferred out of crypto exchange ZB. On its website and in its Twitter bio, ZB calls itself the world’s most secure crypto exchange, as you can see from the screenshot below (taken at 6:27 p.m. UTC on August 3):
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain
New Jersey, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire. MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the seven blockchain hubs of the world, New York City, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain on UniSwap. The RELIC token is the native utility token that is used for:
Institutional Investors Lower Bets on $ADA, Multi-Asset Products as Interest in $BTC Rises
Institutional investors have lowered their bets on investment products offering them exposure to Cardano ($ADA) and to multiple cryptocurrencies while increasing their bets on products offering exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC). According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, cryptocurrency investment products saw $81 million worth of inflows...
Cardano’s EVM-Compatible Sidechain Nears 100,000 Wallet Addresses, Surpasses 7.5 Million Transactions
Cardano ($ADA) has seen Milkomeda C1, its Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible sidechain which enables Ethereum decentralized applications to be deployed on the Cardano ecosystem, surpass the 7.5 million transaction mark as it nears 100,000 wallet addresses. According to an update shared by Nico Arqueros, CEO and co-founder of blockchain startup dcSpark...
$ADA: iPhone Version of dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Now Has a DApp Browser
On Tuesday (August 2), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to the iOS version of its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop...
