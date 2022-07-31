Family members gather to remember Erica Parsons on 9th year of her disappearance

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Nine years ago, 13-year-old Erica Parsons was reported missing after not being seen for 20 months.

Parsons’ family gathered at Granite Park to remind everyone of the life that was lost.

Erica’s biological mother Carolyn Parsons and step-sister told Channel 9 they organized the event.

The family said they were going to light candles and release balloons in Erica’s honor.

They said they hope that marking this day will “keep her life and her story alive,” as well as encourage others to pay attention to signs of child abuse so that no teen will have to suffer like Erica did.

“If Erika’s story and Erika’s life helps save one child from abuse, one child from being mistreated and neglected, then Erika didn’t die in vain,” Carolyn Parsons said.

The investigation into Parsons’ disappearance began in 2013 when Erica’s adoptive brother came to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Her remains were not found until 2016. A medical examiner said they found significant evidence that she had been physically abused before she died.

Sandy and Casey Parsons, relatives who adopted Erica from her biological mother, eventually plead guilty to her murder.

